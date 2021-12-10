The adoption of bitcoin in El Salvador? An exception to the rule, not a model for the future

According to William Je, CEO of institutional investment firm Hamilton Investment Management, El Salvador’s adoption of bitcoin as legal tender is not a model for the future, but rather an exception to the rule. The expert believes that the adoption calls into question the feasibility of decentralized cryptocurrencies as an analogue for national currencies, subject to centralized control.

“We remember that El Salvador is a developing economy and a nation with a history of currency changes. In 2001, El Salvador replaced its then national currency, the colón, with the US dollar. Its adoption of bitcoin as legal tender is due to the same challenge the nation faced 20 years ago, namely that just under a quarter of the country’s GDP comes from the remittances of its citizens who live and work abroad “, commented Je.

Remittance fees cost El Salvador citizens more than $ 400 million annually according to the El Salvador government. Also, most of the people in the country don’t have a bank account. Adopting a cryptocurrency can create access to a variety of other financial services for the first time. Global creditors such as the International Monetary Fund are expressing increasing concern about the adoption of a stateless decentralized cryptocurrency like Bitcoin, which is a highly speculative asset. According to Je, it is highly unlikely that any large developed economy will take the lead in El Salvador.

Credit: Pixabay

At the same time, an increasing number of countries are considering launching their own digital currencies. Data from the Atlantic Council shows that just under 90 central banks around the world are exploring the idea of ​​launching a CBDC. China has been testing e-CNY (digital yuan) since April 2021. The US is exploring the possibility of a digital dollar through two programs. The Bahamas have launched a digital version of their dollar, and Nigeria has introduced eNaira this year.

In the UK, the Bank of England and HM Treasury are in talks about the future launch of a CBDC stablecoin, which is expected to take place between 2025 and 2030. Individuals and businesses will be able to use this digital currency for their daily payment needs, according to the Bank of England. It will be used in parallel with cash and bank deposits.