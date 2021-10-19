The adoption of Bitcoin will not affect El Salvador’s negotiations with the IMF

Douglas Rodriguez, president of the Central Reserve Bank of El Salvador, has dismissed the assumptions that the adoption of Bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender in the country will hamper plans for a $ 1.3 billion credit line since International Monetary Fund (IMF).

As reported Tuesday by Bloomberg, Rodriguez said the central bank sees no risk associated with the Bitcoin Law as it prepares to obtain an extended credit line from the IMF.

In fact, the central bank indicated that El Salvador’s Bitcoin Law only presents “upside risks,”And Rodriguez pointed out that a BTC bull run could help the country’s economy grow by more than 9% more than initially forecast.

According to Rodriguez, the central bank explained to the IMF that “Bitcoin is simply a payment method.“

As Cointelegraph previously reported, the Salvadoran government indicates that Bitcoin adoption continues to grow as the population sells more and more US dollars to buy BTC.

Uncertainty about the outcome of negotiations with the IMF and the recent adoption of BTC as legal tender appears to have had a significant effect on the country’s credit standing.

Loading... Advertisements

El Salvador’s bonds fell sharply in September following “Bitcoin Day,” making the outcome of the IMF deal even more important.

Related: El Salvador removes BTC price feed from Chivo app to thwart arbitrageurs

According to central bank figures, with El Salvador’s external debt reaching $ 18.45 billion in Q2 2021, obtaining the IMF credit line could be crucial to securing global market access in 2022.

IMF officials criticized the adoption of Bitcoin in El Salvador, calling the move “an inadvisable shortcutWhich could have disastrous consequences for the country.

Critics of the move in the mainstream finance sector have highlighted volatility and money laundering among the likely systemic risks associated with adopting BTC as legal tender.