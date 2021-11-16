the advanced upscaling of the GeForce RTX evolves once again – Nerd4.life

Advanced upscaling NVIDIA DLSS is on its way to exceeding the 130 supported title mark and celebrates the event by switching to the release version 2.3. A new step forward, therefore, with a better use of motion vectors, which leads to an increase in the quality of fast moving objects such as vehicles and particles as well as improved image stability. It is no coincidence that NVIDIA has put the spotlight on these aspects for a couple of the first updated titles which are Cyberpunk 2077, finally freed from the ghosting effect, and DOOM Eternal which no longer has to sacrifice the quality of the particles to obtain the benefits of DLSS.

The update to version 2.3 of the DLSS technology can be implemented with a patch which made it possible to implement it in several titles including Baldur’s Gate 3, again with particle improvements as in the case of DOOM Eternal, and also Enlisted, with an overall increase in image stability by eliminating or at least reducing flicker. But the list of supported titles it is much longer.

DLSS 2.3 eliminates ghosting and improves the detail of moving images

Titles with NVIDIA DLSS 2.3 support

Baldur’s Gate 3

Bright Memory: Infinite

Cyberpunk 2077

Crysis 2 Remastered

Crysis 3 Remastered

Deathloop

DOOM Eternal

Farming Simulator 22 (available November 22)

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto 3 Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto Vice City Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Definitive Edition

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Sword & Fairy 7

THE motion vector they are important for the functioning of the DLSS which, trying to predict the next frame, in order to raise its quality without weighing on the hardware, must also take into account the position that the objects will have in the image it has to create. It is no coincidence that they were one of the main innovations of DLSS 2.0, a real turning point that has finally allowed NVIDIA technology to show a potential whose boundaries we still do not see.

In the meantime, however, we enjoy the advantages it brings, clearly superior to those of a space upscaler regardless of the quality of the latter. Therefore, it does not matter whether we are talking about AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution technology or the new NVIDIA Image Scaling, updated to guarantee better results thanks to a sharpening algorithm, greater control over the upscaling settings and to give developers the possibility, thanks to the new SDK , to implement it on all GPUs, including those from Intel and AMD.

DOOM Eternal particle rendering improves dramatically with DLSS 2.3

There are already more than 130 officially supported titles, although some are still in the pipeline, with a clear jump from the 45 games supported at the end of the first quarter of 2021. But with the integration of NVIDIA DLSS technology in Unreal Engine and in Unity, its diffusion has begun to gallop and is unlikely to stop, aiming to eliminate the need for implementation work by developers, at the moment fundamental precisely for the aforementioned motion vectors.

Once this last hurdle has been overcome, let’s talk about a technology destined to become a standard. On the other hand, the potential is almost unlimited, so much so as to push Intel to implement something similar, called Xess, on its first gaming GPUs arriving at the beginning of 2022.