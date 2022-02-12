the advances and postponements of Serie A

ROME – Lazio-Napoli on Sunday 27 February at 8.45 pm, Roma-Atalanta on Saturday 5th March at 18, then Spalletti’s blues host AC Milan the following day at dinner time: the League has communicated advances, postponements, dates, times and television programming of the matches valid for the eighth and ninth day of return of the Italian top league. Here is the complete list.
Serie A, 8th return match
Friday 25 February
6.45 pm Milan-Udinese (Dazn)
21.00 Genoa-Inter (Dazn and Sky)
Saturday 26th February
15.00 Salerno-Bologna (Dazn)
18.00 Empoli-Juventus (Dazn)
8.45 pm Sassuolo-Fiorentina (Dazn and Sky)
Sunday 27 February
12.30 Turin-Cagliari (Dazn and Sky)
15.00 Hellas Verona-Venice (Dazn)
18.00 Spezia-Rome (Dazn)
8.45 pm Lazio-Naples (Dazn)
Monday 28th February
8.45 pm Atalanta-Sampdoria (Dazn)
Serie A, 9th return match
Friday 4th March
8.45 pm Inter-Salernitana (Dazn and Sky)
Saturday 5th March
15.00 Udinese-Sampdoria (Dazn)
18.00 Rome-Atalanta (Dazn)
8.45 pm Cagliari-Lazio (Dazn and Sky)
Sunday 6 March
12.30 Genoa-Empoli (Dazn and Sky)
15.00 Bologna-Turin (Dazn)
15.00 Fiorentina-Hellas Verona (Dazn)
15.00 Venice-Sassuolo (Dazn)
18.00 Juventus-Spezia (Dazn)
8.45 pm Naples-Milan (Dazn)