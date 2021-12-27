the advances on their characteristics continue

There is now very little to the presentation of the highly anticipated series Xiaomi 12 and the Chinese giant continues to provide us with advances on the main features of its new top-of-the-range smartphones.

And so in the score hours Xiaomi announced that Xiaomi 12 Pro will be the first smartphone to use the new Sony IMX707 sensor in its primary rear camera (this sensor can count on a resolution of 50 megapixels, 1 / 1.28 “size, 1.22 μm and 2.44 μm pixels).

It seems that this image sensor can be considered as a kind of restyling Sony IMX700 (last year’s CIS) and would have the same specifications, so much so that there would be no significant improvements in the performance offered.

With its new series of flagship smartphones, Xiaomi has decided to put Samsung’s photographic sensors aside and rely on Sony’s, hoping to be able to guarantee users an improvement in the experience and has also developed new functions. software that take advantage of artificial intelligence (such as Xiaomi Image Brain).

Among the most noticeable improvements there should be those relating to night shots and the following comparative image released by Xiaomi gives us a taste of what we can expect from the new Xiaomi 12 Pro sensor:

A 32 megapixel selfie camera from Xiaomi 12

Also in the past few hours Xiaomi announced that the front camera of Xiaomi 12 will rely on a 32 megapixel sensor and that you can count on an integrated beauty filter which uses a skin rejuvenation system with GAN technology (reconstructs the details of the skin at the pixel level to give it a more youthful appearance).

Recall that the GAN technology is a solution based on algorithmic architectures that use two neural networks, from the merger of which a third synthetic one is created and which is widely used for the generation of images, videos and voices.

The probable data sheet

In the past few hours, what should be the main features of Xiaomi 12 have also emerged:

6.28-inch AMOLED display made by TCL and equipped with a panel with Full HD + resolution, refresh rate at 120 Hz, DC Dimming, HDR10 +, 12-bit color and brightness up to 1,500 nits

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor

LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage memory

20 megapixel front camera

triple rear camera (with 50 megapixel primary sensor, 13 megapixel ultra wide angle and 32 megapixel telephoto lens)

4,500 mAh battery with 67 W fast charging support

Appointment on December 28 for the official presentation of the new Xiaomi super phones.

