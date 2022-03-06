The advantages and disadvantages of buying an iPhone directly from Apple

Hundreds of people wait in line at the Apple store on Lincoln Road in Miami Beach on October 3, 2017 to purchase the new iPhone X. The phone costs $999 and as most notable novelties, it expands the touch screen until it removes the frames and has facial recognition. cmguerrero@miamiherald.com

Are you eager to get your hands on the latest iPhone? You can buy one at almost any major electronics retailer, but since most stores offer the same models at roughly the same prices, it’s often simpler and more convenient to buy an iPhone directly from Apple or your carrier.

But buying a phone involves more than convenience and price. You should also consider things like extended warranties, the cost and ease of screen replacement and other repairs, and the long-term commitments included in some offers made by carriers.

How do you decide which path is best? Here are some considerations.

The advantages of buying an Apple iPhone

Frequent updates. If you like having the latest iPhone in your pocket the week it’s released, check out Apple’s iPhone Upgrade Program. It helps you get that new phone every year by trading in your current model and making payments for 12 months to cover the balance of the price.

Technical support: The iPhone upgrade program includes AppleCare+, which is one of the few extended warranty programs recommended by Consumer Reports for certain consumers. This means that if your phone breaks, you can take it directly to Apple to have it fixed or replaced as part of your plan.

The iPhone Upgrade Program starts at $35 per month, depending on the phone model you choose. For example, buying an iPhone 13 with 128GB of storage costs $40 per month. If you use Apple’s interest-free financing for 24 months, the same phone costs $33 per month without AppleCare+. That $7 a month price difference can be worth it if you want a new phone every year, plus the benefits of extended coverage.

Low insurance cost: Although you have the option of purchasing cell phone insurance through your service provider, those plans are typically priced higher than AppleCare+ and offer fewer benefits, says Marsha Barnes, financial advisor and CEO/founder of The Finance Bar. Adding theft and loss coverage to the AppleCare+ included in the iPhone Upgrade Program starts at around $4 per month. Instead, Verizon charges $17 a month for insurance and device protection, T-Mobile insurance ranges from $7 to $18 a month, and AT&T’s device protection plan costs $15 a month.

Change operator at any time: If you buy an unlocked phone through Apple, you can switch cell phone providers at will, even if you haven’t paid off your phone yet. If you buy your phone through a carrier, you must pay the full remaining balance before you walk away.

Greater availability: You can buy an iPhone in your choice of color and storage capacity right away at one of the 272 Apple Store locations in the United States, or have it shipped to you for free. Depending on your location, you may even be able to get delivery within two hours. Instead, when I checked T-Mobile’s website, all iPhone 13 models had several weeks to wait. The iPhone 13 Pro was also delayed for a couple of weeks at Verizon.

The Apple Store also has a wider range of accessories than most carrier stores.

The Disadvantages of Buying an Apple iPhone

You could miss out on special discounts. Although the iPhone is rarely on sale anywhere, carriers often offer limited-time deals if you trade in an old phone, add a new line, or switch to their service. For example, Verizon currently offers up to $1,000 in bill credit with a qualifying trade-in and if you have or upgrade to an unlimited plan; it also offers a free iPhone 11 when you switch from a different carrier or add a new line. T-Mobile offers up to $1,000 off with a trade-in and if you have or upgrade to a Magenta MAX plan. Plus, AT&T offers up to $800 in bill credit when you trade in an eligible smartphone.

Apple’s website highlights some special offers from these carriers, but not all, so it’s worth checking with your carrier before ordering an iPhone.

Potentially Lowest Trade-In Value: Your current phone could be worth more if you trade it in with a carrier instead of with Apple. For example, an iPhone 11 in good condition has a trade-in value of $300 at Apple compared to $800 at T-Mobile and AT&T, thanks to current promotions. Android phones, like the Samsung Galaxy S21+, also have a much lower trade-in value at Apple than at cell phone carriers, and Apple’s list of eligible trade-ins is also much shorter.

Shorter term of financing: Apple’s interest-free financing is spread over 24 months, so the monthly payment may be a bit higher than with carriers that have longer financing terms. T-Mobile spreads payments over 30 months, AT&T spreads payments over 36 months, and Verizon offers 24- or 30-month financing. The full retail price will be about the same regardless of where you buy it, but a longer term may be a little less pain on your wallet from month to month.