the advantages for VAT numbers and companies

There electronic invoicing currently it is mandatory until 31 December 2021, but Italy has already asked Europe for a double extension: the first is temporal, extending the obligation until the end of 2024. The second request, on the other hand, concerns the expansion of the audience of obliged subjects, also including the VAT numbers on a flat-rate basis.

The EU Council, in the session of 13 December 2021, endorsed the proposal made by Italy to the European Commission. The decision is not immediately effective for flat rates: the new obligation will have to be translated with a specific rule in the Italian legal system.

At this point, therefore, it is good that all VAT numbers, from the professional registered to the register at small, medium And micro enterprises (without forgetting the flat rates) are aware of the advantages of electronic invoicing, given that the new obligation brings with it obligations.

How to make life easier for VAT numbers?

Among the valid allies of VAT numbers and businesses are there Invoices in the Cloud: it is a software for the electronic invoicing chosen by various types of customers, starting from artisans to start-ups and passing through freelancers.

In fact, electronic invoicing concerns a wide range of subjects, and it is essential that the software chosen to manage e-invoices is not only simple And rapid, but that exploits the full potential of the cloud. In practical terms, it means that Fatture in Cloud allows access to its platform from any place and device, including apps for iOS, Android and Huawei. Furthermore, Fatture in Cloud offers secure data storage, which allows both virus and malware protection, and information back-up, so as not to risk the loss and corruption of files.

While the obligation of electronic invoicing is becoming increasingly concrete up to 2024 also for flat-rate VAT numbers, it is good to remember that there are many benefits of e-bills. Apart from relations with the Public Administration, which has not accepted payments that are not in electronic format since 2015, other positive elements concern:

the substitutive conservation of documents (and the relative saving on printing costs);

simplification of the accounting process;

less chance of making mistakes during the accounting process;

more efficient exchanges between customers and suppliers.

There fiscal and practical life of professionals enrolled in the Register and freelancers, but also of micro enterprises and SMEs, comes considerably simplified come on benefits the use of electronic invoicing software. Therefore, not only those who have joined the flat-rate scheme, but all VAT numbers can take advantage of the pros that Fatture in Cloud brings with it.

Among aces in the hole of Invoices in the Cloud (in addition to the possibility of creating electronic invoices to private B2B, B2C and Public Administration) and to affix the digital signature automatically. You can share invoices with your accountant, inviting him to access the software, finally saying goodbye to folders and always staying up to date, so as to avoid surprises at the end of the year or when paying the balance and down payment.

VAT numbers and companies: the advantages with Cloud Invoices

I’m over 400,000 the clients of Fatture in Cloud, numbers that are not indifferent if we consider that it was launched on the market in 2014. Since 2015 it has been part of the TeamSystem group. Customers who have chosen this software for issuing, receiving and storing electronic invoices belong to a variety of sectors, including construction.

The Fatture in Cloud software helps VAT numbers, businesses and flat-rate payments both in electronic invoicing and in the management of activities and business, with functions that offer various benefits. The main ones are:

to be able to generate and send online invoices, pro forma, estimates and other documents;

manage the first note;

access the schedule that is filled in automatically, and send payment reminders (always automatically);

registration of purchases;

monitoring of income, expenses, expenses, debts and credits, including through graphs and reports;

the ability to connect with your accountant, both to check the accounting situation in real time and to allow him to download invoices.

Cloud invoices for VAT numbers: payment management

In addition to the advantages we have just seen, there is an additional service that Fatture in Cloud is integrating into its software, to help the financial management of a VAT number.

It is about TS Pay, the platform of digital collection and payment services of TeamSystem Payments. As of now, customers can automate the registration of receipts. The next step will be the possibility of issue wire transfers directly from within Fatture in Cloud, and automatically perform bank reconciliation.

In practical terms, VAT numbers who choose the Invoice Cloud software will be able, thanks to this integration, to manage payments and electronic invoices together: a plus of the service that has no equal in Italy.

