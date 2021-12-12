The Advent Calendar 2021 has arrived. Here are the offers for December 12th!

After the Black Friday GameStop offers, The long-awaited 2021 Advent Calendar has also arrived. Thanks to this promotion you will be able to discover new offers every day that you can find both online at this address and in the stores, which will go on until December 24, 2021.

Among the many offers that will be offered every day you can find games for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch at a discounted price, and in some cases even boardgame and merchandise such as the beloved Funko POP.

The GameStop Advent Calendar offers you will see below are valid only for today until 11.59 pm. Let’s go and discover them all.

51 World Wide Games [Switch] for € 28.99

Big Brain Academy [Switch] at € 24.98

Game & Watch The Legend of Zelda for € 39.98

Nintendo Switch Lite Blue at € 199.98

Nintendo Switch Lite Coral at € 199.98

Nintendo Switch Lite Dialga & Palkia Limited Edition at € 199.98

Nintendo Switch Lite Yellow at € 199.98

Nintendo Switch Lite Gray at € 199.98

Nintendo Switch Lite Turquoise at € 199.98

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild [Switch] for € 58.99

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD [Switch] for € 48.99

