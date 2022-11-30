The Adventures of Nathan Drake will be present at the theme park in Spain with an attraction inspired by the film.

There were a lot of rumors about what was being built at Tarragona’s amusement park, Port Aventura World. And anyone who peeked over the fence knew that something big and very, very secret was being built there. Finally, the veil has been lifted and the surprise has revealed itself: the new attraction of the Port Aventura World amusement park is an unexplored roller coaster.

The new roller coaster will be inspired by Nathan Drake’s famous video game series and is also a direct reference to the film. This collaboration unites Port Aventura and Sony in a long-term agreement in which we wouldn’t be surprised if other PlayStation IPs had their own space.

This new roller coaster is due to open in 2023, and although it is not yet confirmed, the idea is gaining momentum that it will be based on a system of trolleys that can rotate 180 degrees, forming part of the ride in the two directions and orientations.

And if we go even further, there are also rumors that Universal Studios is planning to buy the park. to its current owners Inverindustrial. Something that (if we let our imagination run wild) could mean that in the medium to long term we could see Uncharted rides next to a Super Mario World area.