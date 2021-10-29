The Adventures of Tintin and Indiana Jones 4 | Cinema

It is no mystery that Tintin and Indiana Jones are, in their own way, related. It was from reading French reviews of Raiders of the Lost Ark that Steven Spielberg discovered the existence of the comic Hergé (because someone compared his film to that), he fell in love with it and bought the rights to make a film with it. Twice. The first one immediately, after speaking with Hergé, and the second instead several years later, when after failing to make a film he had toyed with the idea again. The second time, however, he had made one of the best choices of his recent career: he had associated himself with Edgar Wright And Peter Jackson, the first to write the script, the second to produce and help out with motion capture. The result of this dream trio is a simply perfect film that nevertheless did not get the consideration it deserves. Which then also grossed 373 million worldwide against a budget of 137 but as known if the American box office is scarce (and it was, only 77 million) it is difficult for a film to be considered a real success.

Nevertheless The Adventures of Tintin – The Secret of the Unicorn is undoubtedly one of Steven Spielberg’s best films, an adventure machine capable of converting even the most stupid of those who condemn escapist cinema with the strength of its movement and the lightness of its characters, capable of overturning even the unsustainable air as a know-it-all of Tintin and obviously to bring the great discourse on the cinema of Steven Spielberg.

For more specials like this, subscribe to BadTaste +

The adventures of Tintin it does not contain the great images it is capable of Spielberg but some of the best possible transitions, that is, it’s a motion picture based film. Movement of the characters, of course, who occupy the scene as no real actor could do and movement of the story that progresses in ways that are otherwise impossible, making full use of the means of cinema.

It is the story of the tension towards a treasure by two entities, the group of bad guys and that of Tintin, whose races come to overlap at one point in the crazy scene of the descent into the village and then only at the end they really collide. And in this story of travels and the pursuit of something through different clues there is also a flashback, all in a sort of unique staging of sequences within sequences, joined by crazy transitions that imitate an impossible single sequence shot. It doesn’t all take place in a single fake take, of course, but those painless passages try to achieve the same result with visual tricks that then Spielberg in a way it would have resumed in War Horse the next year.

The impossible dream of Spielberg is to tell while the characters run and move, only this cannot always happen, so whenever they are still, the whole film moves, both with these incredible transitions, both with flashbacks and with some moments in which the choreography of the movements is exceptional.

For more specials like this, subscribe to BadTaste +

Overwhelmed with information, the viewer risks getting lost because too much happens too quickly, but Spielberg’s simplicity, that incredible clarity of exposition, makes the film itself digestible, simple and capable of working effectively on elementary feelings that are suddenly elevated to cardinal virtues. . It is the recipe of the least complicated cinema in the hands of the filmmaker (or rather the 3 filmmakers) who intend entertainment for everyone in the most complicated way possible. And it becomes a joy. Perhaps the perfect blockbuster model, the one for which you don’t need to know anything and which speaks to everyone the universal language of images.

Loading... Advertisements

Of course, the combined CG animation technology and motion capture work really well only at times, and while the possibilities for creating environments, lights and lighting are state of the art, the movements of the characters and expressions are not always at the same level. same level. But it is really unthinkable to stop on technical details in front of a film with inexhaustible electrical energy, a source of action that is not just a bombastic show but a precise narrative choreography in which we always end up on a face, we are always transported to a significant gesture. and pure adventure is the ultimate goal. There is never a movement that is not functional to something, there is never a shot thrown away, but it is always an opportunity for a gimmick or a solution that increases what we know.

The immense sequence of the descent into the city, in which not one but three pieces of paper are the MacGuffins, that is, the pretexts, the objects that everyone wants and towards which they tend is precisely the realization of the Indiana Jones dream. He starts on the sidecar (a typical Indiana Jones vehicle) when Captain Haddock like Indiana’s father trying to shoot enemies actually does damage, that is, it causes a dam to collapse. But it is moved by a human heart. Because Spielberg it always moves everyone but never moves them empty. Haddock has failed in an important task, there was a bottle in the middle and given his previous Tintin accuses him of being a drunkard, the theft of the sheets of paper has already taken place but the scene can only start when we also have the motive , someone who has to prove that he is more than what others believe (Haddock is the real protagonist of the film).

The rest is a tidy chaos, the ultimate in planning to achieve the illusion of chaos, including destruction, rescues, animals, chance, luck and an avalanche of gags. Nobody, except maybe Jackie Chan at its peak, it is capable of saying so much with images, of stuffing a perfectly coherent scene with so much information about the relationships between characters. The point is not to load the painting but to make sure that the various depth planes dialogue with each other, that is, that there is always something that comes from the bottom to the foreground or vice versa, and that in doing so changes the composition of the frame. More complicated said than done (if you are Steven Spielberg). It’s how he reasons too Bong Joon-Ho, to say, and it is how you can create action with the minimum of gaps and maximum involvement.

But it can be said that what happens in this monstrous sequence is the abridged version of everything in The Adventures of Tintin – The Secret of the Unicorn it happens between scenes and scenes, with transitions and little gags. It is the clearest explanation of a spectacular cinema vision that Spielberg he has chased all his life and that here comes to a point impossible to match if not with another animated film.

For more specials like this, subscribe to BadTaste +

Free from the constraints of reality and finally free to tell and create a world that has no limits in terms of possibilities, Spielberg creates an animal (this film) which is the purest version of his cinema.