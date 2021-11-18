The advertisement for the promotion of Pecorino Toscano Dop is back on the air

The success of the “La Forma della Bontà” advertising campaign conceived by Zowart Creative Agency for the promotion of Pecorino Toscano DOP continues: after the success on TV, radio, newspapers, magazines and social media, the advertising spot returns to air on SKY from 18 November to 2 December and from 16 to 31 December 2021, again accompanied by a social campaign created specifically for Facebook and Instagram.

But what is “The Shape of Goodness” about? Within its typical form, Pecorino Toscano DOP is able to combine the genuineness of the raw material, the unique processing based on tradition and the strong identity of a typical product, certified DOP. Its recognition stems, first of all, from the excellence of the product, but also from something deeper: what does a form of Pecorino Toscano PDO contain? Love, quality, joy, sweetness… and other wonders revealed in the commercial.

The shape of Pecorino Toscano DOP is the starting point and the ending point of this story – told by the voice of Fabrizio Pucci, voice actor, among others, of Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe and Tom Hanks – which begins in the green Tuscan pastures and ends in sweetness, passing through the production, consumption and all the sensations and feelings aroused by Pecorino Toscano PDO that materialize in cheerful, lively images that can be traced back to a precious and priceless everyday life, today more than ever.

By showing the cut and consumption opportunities, the campaign also answers the questions: “How to consume Pecorino Toscano DOP? And with whom?” in a succession of scenes with a poetic atmosphere and situations that each of us has lived and lives habitually. Pecorino Toscano PDO is truly THE shape of goodness, a shape that contains both tangible and sensorial elements that can be discovered at the first taste.

As a table cheese or to experiment in the kitchen, those who love excellence and quality cannot help but buy Pecorino Toscano DOP.