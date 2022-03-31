The advice Denzel Washington gave Will Smith after beating Chris Rock at the Oscars

The ceremony of Oscar awards 2022 had a peculiar episode that ended in scandal and a day later the repercussions continue. Presenter Chris Rock took the stage to do his monologue and present the award for Best Documentary. In the middle of his speech, with a comedic tone, he mentioned the couples who were present, and when it was his turn to mention Jada Pinkett Smiththe wife of Will Smithmade a comment that completely altered the actor.

Mentioning Jada’s baldness and comparing her to Demi Moore’s figure in the movie “GI Jane,” Will Smith burst onto the stage, and before everyone’s eyes, slapped Rockwho was stunned. Then, returning to his seat, he insulted the comedian and asked him not to make any more references to his wife.

Once the broadcast of the ceremony went to commercial break, Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry they came over to comfort Smith who still looked very shaken by his painful reaction. This situation outside the script raised the audience and made it a worldwide trend in social networks.

Washington, in particular, had a one-on-one chat with the award-winning actor for his role in “King Richard.”

After the embarrassing episode that completely changed the climate of the place, Will Smith took the stage again summoned by Uma Thurman, but this time to receive the highest award for his work in the film in which he played the father of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams .

When recounting his acceptance speech, he confessed: “In my life I was called to love and protect people, and be a support for my people. I know that in doing what we do, you have to be able to accept abuse, people talking shit about you, and being disrespected. You have to smile and pretend that everything is fine. Denzel (Washington) told me ‘Be careful, when you are at your highest is when the devil comes for you‘”.

Finally, by way of farewell, he gave the night a touch of humor: “Life imitates art, I look like the crazy father. love makes you do these things, thank you for this honor and for this moment. I hope the Academy invites me again.”

