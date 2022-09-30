the advice of neurologists

Memory loss is one of the most studied issues by neurologists around the world. It is for this reason that a group of Norwegian researchers has decided to review those studies that have focused on this subject. In this way, and with a total of more than one hundred referenced articles, they have been able to reach the conclusion that what are the best habits to avoid memory loss.

Although it is not a specific disease, in Spain there are more and more people diagnosed with dementia. According to figures provided by the Primary Care Clinicians Database, between 2011 and 2017, cases of dementia quadrupled in both men and women: Going from a total of 117,106 to 441,912 that were recorded in the last official record of which there is evidence in our country.

Neurologists do not agree on the main causes of this increase. However, they have verified that some exercises in our day to day life can help us prevent memory loss. And it is that as pointed out by the professor of the Department of Psychology of the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Hermundur Sigmundsson, in his research published in the journal Brain Sciences “An active lifestyle helps develop the central nervous system and counteract brain aging.”

This activation of the brain should not be carried out only with physical activities, since mental effort is also useful on many occasions, such as when learning new skills. Sigmundsson, along with his fellow students —university student Benjamin H. Dybendal and professor at the University of Stavanger (Norway) Simone Grassini—, recommends sets as an example to maintain a good memory learning a new language. Thus, some studies have already shown that an activity like this is important for the gray matter.

Risk factor’s

If that “gray matter” has sounded strange to you, nothing happens, it is normal if you are not familiar with this type of technicality. Roughly speaking, this is the basic structure of a person’s brain function, along with white matter. That is, we must do everything in our power to preserve the neural system in both matters during aging. And it is that age is, without a doubt, a risk factor for memory loss, since the number of neurons that make up the gray matter decreases steadily after the age of tenAccording to a study published in the journal Nature Neuroscience.

But age alone is not the only factor that influences our memory loss. It also greatly affects lifestyle, which plays a fundamental role in cognitive deterioration both by normal aging and by some neurodegenerative disease. Although the brain of most older people is capable of noticing whether they lead a healthy lifestyle or not, since the loss of gray matter over time varies according to the medical and cognitive quality offered by the individual in question.

Thus, in addition to learning a language or anything else like an instrument, you also physical exercise is important. Although it is a factor that can cost more than one, the truth is that it serves to increase the development of new blood vessels of the gray matter; as well as myelination in the white matter, which is responsible for providing protection specifically to the axons of neurons. The ability of cells to receive, process, and send information to each other may be determined by mechanisms known as presynaptic and postsynaptic. In turn, this structure has been related to physical activity, according to this study in the journal Physical Activity and Brain Health.

Although “physical exercise” does not mean cycling up a mountain, running hundreds of kilometers or any other barbarity. There are also other activities that serve to prevent neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s. In the case of the Norwegian researchers, they have compiled publications showing that ballet, juggling or mindfulness can affect brain structure in both gray and white matter. On the other hand, there are studies that have also revealed the important role of diet in aging cognitive and motor functions.

More extrovert, more memory

A recent study claimed that being unhappy and loneliness accelerated aging more than smoking. Nevertheless, leading a life with few or no social relationships also influences memory loss. That’s right, a large number of social ties with family, friends and acquaintances increases both complexity and brain stimulation. And it is that social relationships not only cause a greater growth of our neurons, but also influence their cognitive capacity.

Personality traits are associated with the development of brain regions that are involved in social cognition and the affective process to relate. It is for this reason that people with a type of antisocial behavior tend to be negatively associated with the volume of gray matter in the prefrontal cortex of our brain.

In conclusion, Norwegian researchers have reached the following conclusions after reviewing a total of 101 studies on memory loss: exercise, maintain your social life and encourage yourself to learn new things. That together it would be something like meeting someone to practice a sport that you will surely never have played, such as, for example, footgolf.

