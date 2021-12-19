the advice of the editorial staff for an Indie Christmas on Switch

If you have chosen to spend the Christmas holidays in the name of a video game feast, the kitchens of Nintendo eShop, which for a long time have constantly been churning out numerous productions of different kinds, are the right place to shop around. In addition to the well-known games, belonging to the so-called “triple A” market – and which will surely leap easily in the eyes of most of the public – there is also a very wide range of independent works that undoubtedly deserve your attention.

As is now tradition, the editorial staff of Everyeye.it has decided to suggest four indie titles to be recovered during the Christmas period, so as to help you make a selection that strays a little from the more mainstream shores. Games of different ambitions, all however united by a single characteristic: the fusion of style and quality. So here are our tips, but before leaving to read, we suggest you use the comment space to propose your unmissable games to enjoy during the holidays.

Streets of Rage 4 – Alessandro Bruni

Bring back a legendary series like Streets of Rage it is certainly not a small undertaking, even more so considering the 25 years that have passed since the release of the third chapter, the last act of a trilogy that represents a very important page of 90’s gaming.

Despite the enormous risks of the operation, the quarrelsome revival developed by Dotemu, Lizardcube and Guard Crush Games has proved not only a little jewel steeped in nostalgia, but a title capable of infusing new life into a genre now far from the glories of the past. . With a gameplay that is as immediate as it is satisfying, enriched with new mechanics and brilliant founds, Streets of Rage 4 proves capable of effortlessly supporting the heavy legacy of its predecessors, thanks to the merits of a proposal that exudes passion and respect (our review of Street of Rage 4 proves it) .

In support of the excellent work done by the developers on the playful side we find an exceptional artistic sector, capable of properly reinterpreting the style of the classic chapters and the spirit of the 90s. A praise that we can easily extend to musical accompaniment, which does not fail to enhance the martial deeds of the protagonists with an assortment of sounds ranging from synthwave to nu jazz.

It is worth underlining that on the Nintendo hybrid the game behaves flawlessly, with a frame rate solidly anchored to the 60 fps threshold and without noteworthy technical sacrifices. In short, if you are looking for a good way to move the dinner, know that Streets of Rage 4 supports coop (up to four players locally) and is quite suitable for breaks between courses.

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom – Davide Leoni

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom is an action and adventure game created with the support of Ryuichi Nishizawa, author of the Wonder Boy series, one of the most famous and loved IP SEGAs of the 80s.

This is not a Wonder Boy remake in Monster World, despite being openly inspired by this production, but by a new game in the series (if you want to know more, here is the review of Wonder Boy and the Cursed Kingdom). An epic adventure that will keep you company for over 15 hours: The user’s aim will be to help Jin save the kingdom of Monster World, defeating evil enemies and finding hidden treasures in what looks like a retro-style action platformer.

Given its indisputable qualities, we are confident that it will be able to win the hearts of all players born and raised in the age of 8-bit and arcades. Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom it is also characterized by an aesthetic sector of absolute impact, with hand-drawn animations and anime-style cutscenes.

Staying on the subject, the game travels with a resolution of 1080p at 60fps in TV mode and of 720p at 60fps in portable format, not to mention the support for Rumble HD. To be pointed out in the end soundtrack composed by names like Yuzo Koshiro, Motoi Sakuraba, Michiru Yamane, Keiki Kobayashi and Takeshi Yanagawa. Certainly a little gem worth rediscovering on Nintendo Switch.

Towerfall – Marco Mottura

Towefall it is one of those instant classics that just never get old, and that indeed continue to remain monstrously current and indispensable even after several years. The secret of the success of the cult branded Matt Makes Games (to learn more, read the review of Celeste, another highly celebrated work by the same indie team), originally published in 2013 and landed on Nintendo Switch in 2018, lies in its diabolically satisfying gameplay.

Let’s talk about one multiplayer challenge in the name of reflexes and pure skill, because in this action, just a single well-fired arrow – or a jump on the head – is enough to be put out of action. The modalities are many, yet in principle Towerfall is played to the best of a certain number of rounds in which the last one to remain alive wins a point. Expect deadly head-to-head, further kept on the line by a balancing system that is not always shareable but functional. In spite of almost elementary graphics and very simple controls, Towerfall hides an invaluable treasure of gameplay, potentially capable of giving you hundreds of hours of legendary duels.

The Switch edition is also the most complete ever: it includes all the contents of the original version and the Dark World DLC, as well as a series of exclusive features on which undoubtedly the unpublished head-to-head for six players dominate. In short, with € 19.99 you could treat yourself to one of the most acclaimed multiplayer titles of recent years, candidate with the right company to become one of the undisputed catchphrases of the upcoming holidays (and more).

Cuphead – Giuseppe Arace

Cuphead is the realization of a dream in digital format. It is one of the purest representations of an independent project carried out with so much sweat and as much passion by Studio MDHR, of the brothers Chad and Jared Moldenhauer.

We have repeatedly spent rivers of words on our pages to praise the merits of Cuphead, and it is worth summing them up briefly: we are talking about a small visual and playful miracle that has taken on the appearance of a two-dimensional action-platform sauce shooter, with an attitude visually drawn from the cartoons of the last century (our special on Cuphead and the cartoons of the 30s is just a click away). Difficult, fulfilling and graphically stunning, the work of Studio MDHR is a gem whose playful and visual uniqueness even surpasses its artistic rarity.

Thanks to an impeccable port for the hybrid of Nintendo (you can read our review of Cuphead on Switch here), the game has become a real phenomenon over the years, so much so that it has led to the realization not only of a highly anticipated The Delicious Last Course DLC coming next year, but even one animated series that will debut on Netflix.

And all this success, frankly, embodies only the meritocratic crowning of an essential masterpiece, available at a discount on the Nintendo eShop at 13.99 euros until December 30th. A perfect Christmas gift for those who love challenges, the desire to overcome, the artistic originality and the surgical precision of the gameplay.