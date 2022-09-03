The advice that Emilia Clarke gave to Matt Smith before starting to shoot House of the Dragon

Yes ok “House of the Dragon” takes place several years before “Game of Thrones”several discursive lines intersect between both stories, such as that of the Targaryens who, in the new HBO and HBO Max series, are the great protagonists and part of the ancestors of Daenerys, one of the figures of “GoT”.

Emilia Clarkeactress who gave life to the character, left a curious advice to matt smith who gives life to gives life to Prince Daemon Targaryen in the new series that has already confirmed that it will have a second season.

Emilia Clarke was very attentive to the entire casting process of Matt Smith and provided details of the Targaryens that were extremely useful.

“She was very generous, even before my screen test she was very aware of the process. She told me: ‘Get used to the wig. It is a complete and convoluted process.’ And she was right, it takes an hour and a half to put on the wig,” he said. matt smith in an interview with Jake Hamilton.

On his role and how he prepared for it, the actor said, “I’ve always been interested in trying to subvert it a little bit into something different. I think there’s a kind of weird, sensitive nature to Daemon, and a pretty genuine loyalty to him.”

“I feel like I’ve made a connection with Daemon and also with the other actors. I think we have a wonderful cast,” she added.

“House of the Dragon” is based on the book George R.R. Martin, “Fire and Blood”. His story takes us back in time to the Seven Kingdoms, before the battle against the White Walkers, for the public to witness the rise of the Targaryens. The series will follow as the dragon family succumbs to internal problems and ends in a war that nearly wipes them out of existence. In any case, the main focus rests on the conflict between Daemon Targaryens and the Princess Rhaenyra Targaryenthe daughter of Viserys I Targaryen.

