the Aeneas figures for November say that it cannot be stopped

Could it have been “thought” better? No doubt. Could the copious changes in progress be avoided? Surely. It’s working? This question is answered by the fourth report published by Enea on the 110% superbonus interventions relating to energy requalification (for those of sismabonus we will have to wait for the next tax returns).

Superbonus 110%: Enea data for November 2021

And to read with a critical spirit the latest report published by Enea with the overall data of the 110% super bonus up to November 2021, it is clear that even the most skeptical should think about the future of a measure that in recent months, after the amendments to the Decree Law n. 77/2021 (Simplification Decree-bis) and the numerous clarifications of the various control bodies, is producing unprecedented results.

But not only that, by comparing the funds allocated to many public bodies, whose projects have been rejected due to vices of various forms, it is clear that one should think about the effects of the superbonus in terms of:

improvement of the energy and structural quality of an obsolete building stock;

reduction of undeclared work;

relaunch of construction spending.

Aspects that, analyzing the data of Aeneas of November 2021, are quite evident but which could be nullified after the new changes arrived from the Law Decree n. 157/2021 (Anti-fraud decree) which have set new doubts that, being immediately in force without a transitional period, will require comparisons, clarifications and assimilation by professionals and companies. And therefore of time, that is what is in short supply today.

Looking at the 2022 budget bill, it would seem that the Government’s intentions push for an extension limited only to some beneficiaries (condominiums) and substantially fake for single-family homes (considering the new stakes envisaged, see CILAS at 30/09 / 2021 and ISEE under 25,000 euros).

The overall data

But, as always, only the numbers should speak. Here are 3 tables concerning:

the summary data from August to November 2021;

the numbers divided by type of beneficiary (condominium, single-family and ui with autonomous access and independent function);

the average investment.

November 2021 No. of sworn statements 69,390 Total investments allowed as a deduction 11,936,000,616.14 Total investments for completed works admitted as a deduction 8,277,198,179.24 Deductions foreseen at the end of the works 13,129,600,677.75 Deductions accrued for completed works 9.104.917.997.16

November 2021 No. of condominium certifications 10,339.00 Tot. Inv. Condominiums 5,936,618,001.53 Tot. Condominium works carried out 3,732,529,086.53 No. of certifications in single-family buildings 35,542.00 Tot. Inv. In single-family buildings 3,756,485,535.82 Tot. Works in single-family buildings completed 2,852,151,474.87 No. of sworn certificates in real estate units. independent 23,508.00 Tot. Inv. In real estate units independent 2,241,740,917.89 Tot. Works in real estate units. made independent 1,692,170,187.79