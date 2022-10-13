the aerial images that show how Izabal was flooded (and the testimonies of those affected)

Izabal was one of the most affected departments and in several points there were floods due to the rain of the last few hours, according to reports from the Guatemalan Red Cross and the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (Conred).

The passage of tropical cyclone Julia through Guatemala affected several cities in the country and the remnants will continue to generate drizzles and intermittent rains throughout the republic, reported this Tuesday, October 11, the National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology (Insivumeh).

This Tuesday, October 11, an overflight was made in that department and the images show the damage caused by tropical cyclone Julia.

The images taken by The net in an aerial tour, they show how Izabal was flooded.

Stories of those affected in Morales, Izabal

Salvador Marín, a 55-year-old Guatemalan, lives on the banks of the San Francisco River in Morales, Izabal, in a place known as “El Aserradero”.

Marin said that he and his wife have slept on the benches of a nearby building for the last three nights because of the rising river.

“We have lived here for 7 years and during this time we have suffered three strong blows. We are here today trying to recover some of our things because we lost television and beds. In addition, the radio got wet,” said Marín, who is dedicated to collecting scrap.

“We are a poor family and we don’t have so many things. We lost everything again,” Marín added. He also indicated that his two children are still sheltered with relatives and this Tuesday the 11th they intend to settle in a temporary home near his residence. “We will stay in a little piggy while we try to salvage our house,” she added.

Another of those affected is Elsa Ramírez, 81, who took shelter with her relatives due to the flooding of the river.

“When I saw how the river got, I was scared because I didn’t want to die. What I saw was a big storm and that’s why I left my house and didn’t take anything with me,” said Ramírez, who has lived in the area for more than 20 years.

“Today I came back and found a lot of mud. I was scared, but I hope little by little to recover with the help of my grandchildren,” she added.

As well as Marín and Ramírez, several residents of the place saw this Tuesday, October 11, damaged crops such as corn, bananas, bananas, and pineapple, among others.

damage count

“We have seen fallen bridges, we are taking note of all of them, it was part of the damage recorded by Conred. The floods are very big here in Morales, even the Motagua River overflowed almost 1 kilometer from its course,” President Alejandro Giammattei told The netduring the air travel.

The president also reported that approximately 5,000 people are sheltered in the sector and that the first plane with humanitarian aid recently arrived. “This is the first one that manages to enter the area because, due to the conditions, it was complicated. Today we are going to give breakfast and lunch to those sheltered and we are coordinating the transfer of food for a month for those affected, “added the government official.

For his part, Raúl Romero, Minister of Social Development, told The net the immediate plan that they will implement in areas affected by Tropical Cyclone Julia.

“We accompanied the President of the Republic, an overflight was made to the most affected places and we are coordinating so that the soup kitchens transfer hot food to support the shelters and the affected people,” Romero said.

“In the case of Morales, Izabal, we are going to provide 850 breakfasts and 850 lunches. The other municipalities of Izabal are evaluating how much help is needed. In addition, the president immediately instructed us that we could channel this aid. So, in addition to what is being served in the five solidarity kitchens that we have in the department of Izabal, we are also going to provide food in the shelters,” added Romero.

As for the willingness to deliver more aid, Romero said they plan to move food to various sites.

“In addition to the service of soup kitchens, we already have hot and cold rations that had been bought precisely to prevent this type of event and we have approximately 90,000 30-pound servings, 45,600 20-pound servings, and individual 8.5-pound servings. ”, commented the Minister of Social Development.

In addition to the help from Izabal, Romero said that there is a schedule and steps to follow for this type of emergency throughout the country.

“The governors and mayors of other departments have communicated with us, but fortunately the national emergency plan has already been activated, which establishes what the procedure is and what is the role that each of the institutions play within it. In this case, Conred coordinates, centralizes the requests for help, evaluates, diagnoses, and then transfers the requests to us so that we can support each institution in what corresponds,” added Romero.

Help where it belongs

The Minister of Social Development warned that they have a plan to provide help to the affected people and that they will ensure compliance.

“In the case of Mides, what we did was create a procedure manual together with Conred to validate the transparency in the transfer of aid so that it truly reaches the people who need it,” said Romero.

“On the issue of shelters, the president gave us the instruction that we give food to people who are registered through Sosep, to carry out adequate control of the beneficiaries,” confirmed Romero.

For those who are not yet registered, Romero suggested that they approach the shelters with identification to include them in the control. In addition, he revealed that the food rations that will be distributed have an approximate cost of Q30 million.

“It is a strong investment, but the president told us to prioritize helping those affected by storm Julia,” he concluded.