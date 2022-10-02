The aesthetic transformation of Megan Fox through the years
Look at the aesthetic transformation that American actress Megan Fox has had over the years.
Megan fox He has added several films to his list of horror productions that he starred in his career. This year, the American actress returns to the big screen to star in director SK Dale’s feature film debut, Till You Die, co-starring Eoin Macken and Callan Mulvey.
until you die is a horror and suspense film that follows the story of Emma (Megan Fox), a woman who finds herself involved in a game of revenge whose consequence is the death of her husband, whom she planned to get rid of in a supposed accident. When things don’t go as planned, the woman ends up handcuffed to her husband’s corpse, unable to break free.
Like many actors, Megan Fox has resorted to aesthetic interventions, among which those of the lips and the nose stand out. This has been the transformation of the actress and model throughout her career:
2005
In 2005, the famous actress played Sidney Shanowski in the sitcom Hope & Faith, which aired from 2003 to 2006.
2007
In 2007, Megan Fox starred in the hit movie directed by Michael Bay and produced by steven spielberg, transformers. For her portrayal of Mikaela Banes in the film, Fox was nominated for an MTV Movie Award for Breakthrough Actress and three Teen Choice Awards for Best Actress in an Action Adventure, Breakout Actress and Best Lips.
2010
In 2010, the famous video for the song “Love The Way You Lie” by Eminem and Rihanna was released, in which he acted alongside actor Dominic Monaghan. Also, she acted in the films Jonah Hex and Passion Play.
2014
Fox portrayed April O’Neil in director Jonathan Liebesman’s adaptation of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon. Two years later the sequel was released, in which Fox reprized her role.
2019
The New Girl actress starred in two movies in 2019: Zeroville and The Battle of Jangsari. A year later, Brian Austin Green revealed that the marriage had separated.
2021
In 2020, Fox began a relationship with rapper and actor Machine Gun Kelly, whom she got engaged to earlier this year. The actress has acted in the suspense and horror films Until you die, available in theaters, and Fauces de la noche.