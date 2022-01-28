The AFA chooses Binance and goes to the fight with Socios

The clash between the Argentine Football Federation And Socios.com. The platform – which allows you to buy and trade fan tokens of football clubs and other sports realities – has sued the AFA for having unilaterally terminated a sponsorship agreement that linked the two parties and signed a similar one with the cryptocurrency exchange Binance (Lazio jersey sponsor in Italy).

Socios filed a complaint before an Argentine national commercial court headed by judge María José Gigy Traynor, who issued an injunction ordering the Football Association to recognize the three contracts signed with Socios, as announced by the same company led by Alexandre Dreyfus in a Note.

“The Argentine National Commercial Court deemed it appropriate to grant Socios.com’s request and issued a disqualifying injunction ordering Asociación del Fútbol Argentino (AFA) and Torneos y Competencias SA to recognize the agreements signed with Socios.com, including the Fan Token , the sponsorship of the National team and the naming rights of the LPF and refrain from carrying out any action, procedure or applying any measure that may hinder the exercise of the exclusive rights of Socios», Reads the press release.

The AFA acknowledged the injunction but – according to what was unveiled by CoinDesk – made it known that this is a provisional decision, which will be challenged by the association. The lawsuit began a few days after the AFA announced it had signed an agreement with Binance to sponsor his national football teams and the professional football league for five years. The deal includes the development of a fan token that will be released to the market “shortly,” the cryptocurrency exchange said in a statement.

Three weeks ago, the AFA canceled a similar deal signed in 2021 with Socios, including the launch of the $ ARG Fan Token. The Football Association argued that Socios was in default on a payment dating back four months ago, without disclosing the exact amount of the amount. According to the AFA, Socios would have received repeated warnings but did not make the payment.

For its part, Socios has instead stressed that it has made all payments corresponding to the AFA and that it has no debts with the association. The company stated that the token price does not appear in any clause as a sufficient reason to cancel the contract and added that “there was no misuse of the AFA image», As instead claimed by the Federation.

According to a source who spoke to Coindesk, the AFA would have even received a higher offer from Binance and would have tried to pressure Socios to equalize the figure, an option that the company did not accept given that the contract was already in place. . The Football Association denied the allegations and explained that Binance’s courtship is long-standing: “Binance has been showing interest in the AFA for several years, even before Socios», The words of a spokesman for the Federation.