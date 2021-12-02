the affairs of the ‘director’ of narcos

CATANIA – The roar of a helicopter yesterday morning disturbed the sleep of many people from Ispica. The baroque town, famous all over the world for its splendid Sinatra loggia, was at the center of a raid that dismantled an international drug trafficking cartel. Which was based in the splendid countryside of the town of Val di Noto, the natural set of the cult series dedicated to the character of Camilleri, Inspector Montalbano. But this time it is not an episode of the successful fiction.

The ‘Pablo Escobar’ of the Val di Noto

The financiers of the Gico di Catania – with the support of the soldiers of the Pozzallo lieutenancy – triggered the handcuffs on Rosario Amico, a maintenance service worker in the Municipality of Ispica, considered the ‘director’ of the criminal organization. In via del Zafferano, a few kilometers from the incredible seafront of Santa Maria del Focallo, cameras were placed that ‘immortalized’ encounters and ‘clashes’ at the home of the ‘Pablo Escobar’ of Spaccaforno (this is the name of the Ragusa town up to to 1935). Even if in the village they call it Saru ‘u piticciu’. And his arrest did not ‘surprise’.

The drug wholesalers

In the papers of the La Vallette investigation, almost 500 pages, the criminal affairs which from February 2018 to April 2019 the criminal organization ‘led’ by Rosario Amico would have concluded are described. The investigating judge Simona Ragazzi writes that the suspects would have operated as a “network of wholesalers” communicating with each other “through users via different ways”. Face-to-face meetings – especially in Ispica – and trips – to Malta and Lombardy were documented. A “stable and proven drug wholesale chain” would be created.

Methods for avoiding kidnappings

That it was not an improvised but structured and run-in criminal group is proven – according to the judge – by the large batches of drugs purchased (in Albania via Puglia and in Calabria) and placed in the illicit reference markets both in Sicily (in Ragusa and Syracuse), in Northern Italy (Milan and Monza) and in Malta. Furthermore, to avoid checks and seizures, the suspects used different methods: rental of special vehicles, the use of twin suitcases or gift packages, double funds on the cars. Like the one used for the 188 kilos of marijuana that were seized during the investigation.

The criminal network

Friend would have his trusted network. Pietro Sessa (who would also have made available his car showroom in Rosolini, in the Syracuse area) would have been a sort of right hand, together with Lucia Armenia (monitored several times during her travels from Pozzallo to Malta). Then there were the couriers and intermediaries from Albania (the Hoxhaj trio), from Calabria (Agostino and Bevilacqua), from Malta (John Spiteri) and the other from Ispica – Roberto Melfi – who would guarantee the Milanese sales.

The codenames

Drugs, for fear of being intercepted, would have been indicated by a sort of code language: “extra virgin olive oil”, “sandwich”, “machines”. In January 2019 Amico informs Melfi: “Now I’m okay, now I’m calm … you should be calm too, ah … we bought ‘the oil’! … first oil … extra virgin olive oil!”.

But there is also the code name “horse”. It is clear from the conversation again in January 2019. Friend this time talks to Rocco Bevilacqua to agree on the supply of a batch of cocaine. The Calabrian countered: “When do you think to come? so I try to find you some good “little horse” … that I know that you are looking for a good horse “.

Round of thousands of euros

The round of money is massive. The yellow flames are also suspicious of Amico’s standard of living: luxury properties, high-powered cars systematically changed, trips abroad with a favorite destination Malta (sic!), Boats. From the interceptions, financial resources of a certain weight emerge: thousands of euros to buy the expensive Calabrian cocaine. And also rivers of cash to solve the problems of the loss of the many kilograms of marijuana seized by the Guardia di Finanza.



