The affectionate congratulations of the singer’s mother and sister after not being invited to her wedding

Last Thursday, June 9, Britney Spears fulfilled one of her biggest dreams: marrying the love of her life, actor Sam Asghari, with whom she has been together for six years, and to whom she finally said ‘yes, I do’ in a romantic ceremony that only a few privileged guests had the opportunity to share with the happy couple.

Some guests among whom was not any member of his family, since although initially it was expected that both his children, Sean Preston and Jayden James; Since his older brother, Bryan Spears, attended, they were not present at the end. However, that did not prevent everyone from sending their best wishes to the couple, including some of the members of the Spears family with whom the artist maintains an open war and to whom she did not even send an invitation, such as her mother, Lynne, who did not He hesitated to leave a loving congratulations to his daughter on Instagram.



The artist’s mother congratulated her daughter through her social networks. Instagram/Britney Spears

The singer’s mother commented on one of the multiple images that Britney had shared with her followers of her dream wedding, with an affectionate message in which she seems to open a door to reconciliation and making it clear that she still loves her daughter.





“You look radiant and very happy!” says the artist’s mother about the image, in which the couple appears kissing on a balcony surrounded by flowers, “Your wedding is the ‘dream’ wedding. And having celebrated it at home makes it more sentimental and special! I’m really happy for you!. I love you!”.



Britney Spears with her mother Lynne and her father Jamie in 2006 ©GTRESONLINE

A comment that did not go unnoticed by the artist’s followers, with some applauding the step forward taken by Lynne to try to recover the relationship with her daughter, while others criticized the apparent “falsehood” of the woman, given her role, as as her daughter has recounted in recent months, in the hard years that the artist lived during her legal guardianship.

Jamie Lynn’s subtle step forward



The singer seems to have turned a deaf ear to her mother’s reaction, since she is dedicated to living Sam Asghari’s first days as a wife, but she seems to have paid even less attention to the subtle congratulations of her little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, who he decided to take a step forward a little more discreetly than that of the matriarch of the clan; congratulating her sister, yes, but in a much more discreet way and only liking her mother’s post.



The sisters are totally estranged. Instagram/Jamie Lynn Spears

Britney maintains a delicate relationship with all the members of her family, and in recent times she is treating her father, something that seems to be delayed given the health problems of the patriarch of the clan, who just a few weeks ago had to undergo two emergency operations after a colon rupture.





At her wedding, the singer was surrounded by the entire family of her partner, who have welcomed her as one more; and some of her closest friends, among whom were the singer Madonna, the actresses Drew Barrymore and Selena Gómez, Paris Hilton or the designer Donatella Versace.