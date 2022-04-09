The affectionate surprise of the actor William Levy to Mercedes Milá for his birthday

A few weeks ago, the host Mercedes Mila visited María Casado’s program and surprised all the spectators by revealing the identity of the Cuban actor with whom she has fallen madly in love. And it is that, like thousands of people in our country, the presenter has recognized being hooked on the novel ‘woman-fragranced coffee‘, starring one of the most recognized faces of Latin American soap operas: William Levy.

The presenter, in love with the actor

However, what perhaps none of the thousands of followers of the presenter, and the actor, expected is that in the last few hours he has had an emotional detail with her for her 71st birthday. It should be remembered that Mercedes Milá publicly acknowledged that she has a photo of William Levy on her mobile, and that she is so in love with him that every time she sees his face, she drives her to continue making an effort on certain occasions.

For this reason, the Cuban actor has not hesitated to send a message through a video dedicating some affectionate words to Mercedes Milá: “This message is dedicated to the most beautiful woman in Spain: Mercedes Milá. I send you a really big kiss. I want to send you many congratulations on your birthday, may God bless you, continue to give you good health and many years of happiness. I send you a big kiss and see you soon in Spain, God willing”.

Of course, this message from the Cuban actor has conquered the Catalan presenter, who has not been slow to respond totally excited: “Oh my God William! The one that you have bundled in my heart and in that of all your followers, who are many. Thank you very much for the congratulations on my birthday. You don’t know how much I want to meet you in flesh, as you say, in living flesh. I share it because you have also done it and I like that you see the enormous love that you cause and the love that I have for you, which is a lot. Thank you ”, she sentenced in her publication.