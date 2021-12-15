The 2022 Africa Cup of Nations risks not being disputed. According to what was reported by RMC Sport, the competition could be skipped – which should start on January 9 in Cameroon – and the CAF (Confederation Africaine de Football) is thinking about whether or not to let it play due to the pandemic situation.

The Africa Cup is in danger of jumping

The moment is delicate. The omicron variant is increasing cases and many nations are taking precautions. Many Premier League clubs would in fact intend to keep their players because returning from the African Cup they would be forced to go through a quarantine period that would force them to be unavailable for a longer period.

This would also become a problem for the coaches of the various national teams, who – if some players do not leave – would be found key elements.

The CAF is therefore thinking about whether it is not actually the case to postpone the 2022 edition, so as to guarantee all players the possibility of continuing to play with their clubs and – above all – avoid many trips at a time when the situation pandemic is getting worse around the world.

At the moment no official decision, but this will inevitably have to come shortly, given that the Cup will start on January 9 and there are just over two weeks left for the various national teams to retire.