“The Africa Cup must be postponed. Milan-Napoli will now have another meaning”

Naples Football – Marco Bucciantini, a Sky journalist, spoke at “1 Football Club”, a program broadcast on 1 Station Radio. Below, an extract collected by the editorial staff ilsognonelcuore.com.

“At this moment it was decided to give the world the opportunity to live with the virus, using vaccines, swabs and distancing. The biggest problem is schools, where clusters easily develop. In 2020 we had to close ourselves at home, in 2021 we are trying to live with it. This, however, can only be done if the hand of science is exploited, that is, if there is a high percentage of vaccinated people.

In this context, it occurs to me that perhaps the Africa Cup of Nations should at least be postponed: in that continent the vaccine is not a priority for many factors, therefore the risk is too great and it is obvious that the clubs, but also the players , are not happy to participate in the event. The athletes were pushed to play immediately after the first lockdown, almost as if we needed them, obviously being constantly monitored and, thanks to the fact that a sporty body is stronger, we were able to send football forward.

Milan-Naples? Twenty days ago he was supposed to tell us who would win the Scudetto, on Sunday he will only tell us who will be the most accredited to chase Inter. Given the speed with which the conditions of the teams change, we cannot say who is favored, because in the maximum peaks they are all at the same level; the difference will be the minimum peaks. If the Nerazzurri have fewer injuries, evidently because the players are less likely to get hurt. Napoli, athletically, is the most different, but it has lost Osimhen and Anguissa, the two physically strongest.

Milan on the pitch alternates intensity most of all, and is among the three teams that run the most, despite this they too are having musculotendinous injuries, but they happen to the same players who suffered them even in past seasons, so we can’t talk absolutely of randomness. For me, to date, it is better to have a player who plays one hundred games in a row by taking 6 on the report card, rather than one of ten in a row of 7.5 “.