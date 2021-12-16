The Africa Cup of Nations will take place. The CAF communiqué: “Special protocol in Cameroon”

The Africa Cup it is not at risk. They announced it CAF (African Football Confederation), FECAFOOT (Cameroonian Football Federation) e COCAN (Competition Organizing Committee) through a joint press release. Here is the full text: “The global COVID-19 pandemic and its various variants require the adoption of appropriate and adequate measures to stem the spread of this disease, which poses a serious and real danger to populations. However, life must go on and we must learn to live with it. In Cameroon, as elsewhere, effective and reliable measures have been adopted, an already tested response system. The Government has developed a special anti-COVID health protocol applicable to the African Cup of Nations. In less than 25 days , the 24 best soccer teams on the continent will have to face each other and specific measures must be taken in relation to this important and prestigious event. As many know, football is an important lever for integration, peace and unity among peoples . It is also a catalyst of hope, a vector of common values ​​and a bearer of the joy of living that transcends difficulties and differences. Therefore, despite the further challenge posed by this pandemic a, our CAN must be played. Its solemn opening ceremony is scheduled for January 9, 2022 at the Sports Complex of Olembé. We must of course avoid that CAN in itself poses a danger both to the resident population of Cameroon and to participants and spectators from other states. Therefore, we invite everyone to comply with the normal hygiene and sanitation rules: washing and disinfection of hands, physical distancing, correct use of the mask and vaccination. In consideration of the above, the Government of Cameroon, represented by the Minister of Health and the Minister of Sport and Physical Education, CAF and FECAFOOT, decides as follows:

Fans will be able to access the stadiums where CAN 2021 matches will be played only if they are fully vaccinated and have a negative PCR test of less than 72 hours or a negative antigen RDT of less than 24 hours ”.

The competent health authorities will take all necessary measures to facilitate vaccination and the execution of COVID tests in all cities that will host the competitions.

In addition, for reasons of neutrality and to ensure greater security, the CAF will appeal to an independent, internationally recognized laboratory to test the players. “