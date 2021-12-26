The African Cup halves the midfield of Rome and Milan

Despite the perplexities shown by European football due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, the African Cup scheduled from January 9 to February 6 will be held regularly. Serie A, therefore, could lose some “precious” pieces for several days, which in the worst case scenario could return to their respective players after a month.

By focusing solely on Rome and Milan, opponents at “San Siro” Thursday 6 January 2022 at 18:30, we guess that Mourinho and Pioli they may have problems in the middle of the field.

In fact, among the Giallorossi they have been called up Darboe with the Gambia And Diawara with the Guinea (the striker Afena-Gyan has been pre-called by Ghana), while the Rossoneri will start Kessie with the Ivory Coast And Bennacer With the’Algeria, in addition to the defender Ballo-Touré with Senegal.

Roma, therefore, after passing to 3-5-2, si would find with the holders Veretout, Cristante and Mkhitaryan in the middle of the field, with Villar and Bove as alternatives. Milan, on the other hand, confirming the 4-2-3-1, would only have Tonali and Bakayoko with the characteristics to play in the median: in the absence of one of the two, Pioli will have to lower some other midfielder (Krunic?) or find an alternative solution to solve the problem.

Without taking anything away from the players in question, such absences will probably be less “traumatic” for Mourinho. Darboe, in fact, was only used 64 ‘in Serie A, while Diawara saw the field for 168 ‘. Numbers far below the two Rossoneri: Kessie, author of a brace in the last match against Empoli, has scored so far 1.193 ‘ while Bennacer is at altitude 761 ‘.

The numbers, therefore, seem to indicate what it is like Pioli’s team to lose something more than Roma. We remind you, however, that on January 3 the winter transfer market session will officially open and maybe the two companies could work to reinforce that department (even if hardly in time for the Epiphany challenge), especially the Giallorossi who are looking for a midfielder. practically since last summer.

Finally, special attention will have to show Cristante and Tonali, both be wary and towards a stop turn in case of yellow.