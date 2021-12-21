The African Cup is played in January. The confirmation of the president of the Caf
The African Cup will be played. Now we even know when. This was confirmed by the president of the Caf, Patrice Motsepe, who after meeting the head of state of Cameroon, the nation that will host the event, confirmed that no postponement or cancellation is currently foreseen.
The African Cup will be played in January.
When is the Africa Cup of Nations being played?
The African Cup will be played in January. The hypotheses of cancellation or postponement in September were directly denied by the president of the Caf, Patrice Motsepe.
These are his statements:
“I will arrive in Cameroon on January 7th to see them play football. And I will be at the Olembé stadium on the 9th with my family to attend Cameroon-Burkina Faso. And I will also be there on February 6 to deliver the cup, which my friend Samuel Eto’o (behind him during the interview, ed.) Is convinced will go to a certain national team … But also the president of the Senegalese federation it is, for another team, however … “.
Patrice Motsepe also spoke about the Omicron variant, at the root of Europe’s fears for the event.
“An excellent job has been done to ensure that an event that will make the Cameroonian people proud, as well as that of all of Africa. The goal today was to focus more on Omicron, because Omicron is a great global challenge”
The players who will leave for the African Cup
This is the list of players and their respective teams who will lose players if the African Cup, as it seems, were to take place in January. In detail also the games that the players would skip.