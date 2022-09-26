The Afro Nation festival returns to Portimão in 2023

The festival attracts thousands of people from all over the world

The organizers have confirmed that African Nation described as the ” the biggest Afrobeats festival in the world”, returns to Portimão between June 28 and 30, 2023.

The festival will once again take place in the famous town square Rocha Beach beach, promising to attract thousands of visitors to the Algarve.

The event was first held in Praia da Rocha in 2019, after attracting around 25,000 people. It did not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, having made a comeback in 2022.

This year’s edition featured performances from several world famous artists, such as rapper Chris Brown, Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid and Megan Thee Stallion.

The line-up for next year’s edition should be announced soon.

The two cheapest tickets allowing three-day access to the venue (costing €169 and €189) have already sold out, with the cheapest at the moment costing €199 per person.

There are also VIP (€225) and Golden (€349) premium tickets which offer exclusive benefits, such as access to VIP areas and other special services.

By Michel Bruxo

michael.bruxo@portugalresident.com