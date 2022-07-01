The aftermath of the defeat of Amber Heard: Expert affirms that the #MeToo movement took a step back after the verdict of the trial in which the anti-feminist discourse was empowered | People | Entertainment

After a civil judge in the United States gave his verdict in the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard for defamation, much has been written in the international press about the ex-husbands. The trial of the actors is one of the most mediatic in the history of Hollywood.

Likewise, an expert assures that after the final result, the Me Too movement took a step back and everything is the consequence of a boomerang effect. Some feminists are firm and positioned the label “#IStandWithAmber” (I’m with Amber), trying to show that the actress was created a false image.

Feminism after the defeat of Amber Heard

Women have had the Me Too movement since 2017, when dozens of women in the industry decided to publicly denounce their alleged aggressors, such as Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby and Kevin Spacey, to name a few.

However, the famous movement would have suffered a great defeat, according to Fernanda Vanegas, an expert on women’s rights and a consultant for UN Women and the World Bank, wrote La Silla Vacía.

“The main reflection of this case is that every step forward is always at risk of regression,” referring to the conquest of feminists to empower many women for years to denounce.

For the expert, #MeToo managed to show a structural problem and its effect returned like a boomerang for a movement that was already weak. Vanegas even warned feminists to stop for now and better explain their strategies and push them harder.

Vanegas assured that Heard’s defeat did the opposite and empowered the anti-feminist discourse. During the trial, the evidence created an image of the actress as if she was the only aggressor of hers and that her counterdemand for twice the money that Depp asked her for was to take advantage of him.

On the other hand, Cristina Rosero, lawyer and legal consultant for the Center for Reproductive Rights, reaffirmed to feminists that the change has to be structural and that they have to continue denouncing it.

“The movement is still very much alive and this type of thing is not going to affect it. But it can spark a conversation, because by now gender stereotypes have been reinforced,” he explained.

Amber Heard: From victim to victimizer

The 59-year-old actor and the 36-year-old actress, in addition to the difference between their ages, have a great gulf between their careers. While Heard started in 2004 and enjoyed great success only in 2012, Depp made his first film in 1984 and is one of the most praised and awarded actors in Hollywood.

Likewise, Depp had a communications team, which has been accompanying him for years and produced content in favor of the actor. His followers turned social networks into a “hate machine”, as the New York Times explains.

Heard’s team had a similar strategy, but was unsuccessful. In fact, despite the verdict that assigns responsibility to both, the premiere of a new film by the actor was recently confirmed and Disney would like his return as Jack Sparrow in “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

In turn, there is already a petition signed by more than four million people for Heard to be removed from “Aquaman 2” and recently, people close to the actress told the international press that “there is no turning back for her in Hollywood ”.

A jury in the state of Virginia ruled that both Depp and Heard defamed each other, but the one who was most affected was the actor, for which Heard will have to pay a fine of 15 million dollars, while the interpreter one of only two millions. (AND)

