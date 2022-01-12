The AGCM fine Samsung: Smart Rent had to be “carefree”, but then came high penalties

The AGCM found Samsung Italia and the financial company of the Findomestic Personal Renting group guilty of unfair commercial practice, for the Samsung Smart Rent rental program, the offer that allowed you to have a Samsung smartphone that was always up-to-date by paying a rental fee and which was blocked in June 2021 also following complaints from some consumers, who found themselves paying unexpected penalties for the return of the terminals for the conditions used or for non-return, despite not having received any instructions in this regard.

Samsung promoted a “worry-free” rental, but there were costs to the customer in case of damage

According to the findings of the competition supervisor, Samsung would have misleadingly advertised the rental service, promoting, through the cry “Without Thoughts” used on the web page of the Samsung corporate website, “the said service through reassuring methods regarding the possibility of using the hired appliances in a calm and casual way, as they are covered by an insurance policy that covers cases of damage and theft of the same “.

The slogans challenged to Samsung in the proceedings.

In reality, beyond the commercial slogans, the service provided for various penalties at the end of the contract which, according to the guarantor, would not have been communicated with sufficient transparency, above all by virtue of the novelty constituted by the type of rental service and the megaphone offered by the promotion via the Internet, as AGCOM also noted.

A mechanism that encouraged penalties for consumers

Beyond Samsung’s communication, in the eyes of AGCM, the commercial practice of Personal Renting, the true owner of the rental service, was also incorrect and with which the consumers contracted. Personal Renting in fact purchased the terminals from Samsung and rented them for 24 months to consumers, entrusting an external broker with the task of providing assistance on the products and managing the withdrawal of smartphones at the end of the contract, in order to buy them back from Personal Renting, after a assessment of their state. And here lies the real crux of the story. In fact, the broker would have had every interest in assigning a lower valuation than the real conditions of the used car to the detriment of consumers, in order to reduce the amount to be paid to Personal Renting for the collection of the goods. At the same time, Personal Renting would also have benefited, which by contract could have imposed penalties of up to 325 euros to consumers, Boundfigures in some cases, however, higher than the residual value of the devices. According to the documentation obtained during the investigation, Personal Renting would have been aware of the problem, so much so that it had already changed broker once in 2020.

The offer page today.

Fines of 600,000 euros

Samsung Smart Rent was officially terminated for the new contracts on June 11, 2021, with the elimination of the offer from the Samsung Italy website. For its part, after the opening of the AGCM procedure, Personal Renting proceeded to cancel and reimburse the penalties imposed on customers between January 2020 and June 2021. Also by virtue of the collaboration of the two companies with the authority, AGCM determined the fine against Samsung at € 300,000, discounted to € 150,000, and 450,000 euros for Personal Renting, reduced to 300,000 euros. The two companies have 30 days from the notification of the provision for the settlement of the fines.