The age of big tech companies

What motivates the amazing growth of the tech giants? It’s not just that the pandemic led to much greater use of technology. A more important issue, in my opinion, is that the pandemic illustrated how much room there is left in our lives to add even more technology, for our screens to become the primary portal through which a handful of companies take a slice of everything we do. .

For example, consider Apple’s “services” business, a division that includes, among other things, its App Store, Apple Pay, iCloud, and its TV and music subscription plans. Traditionally, Apple has made a huge amount of money from equipment sales. But iPhone sales have risen and fallen over the past half decade, which makes sense; Eventually, everyone who wants an iPhone will get one, and since each new iPhone is only slightly better than the previous model, people will have less reason to buy the latest one. In fact, for Apple, in the 2021 holiday quarter, iPhone sales grew 9 percent over 2020… solid growth, but nothing like Apple ever did with this device.

Thus, Apple has increasingly turned to subscriptions and other online services for growth: in essence, a mechanism to grow not just by selling more iPhones, but by the money each iPhone user makes. phones. The plan is working spectacularly. Apple reported that, during 2020, the turnover and sales revenue of its App Store grew 24 percent compared to the previous year. Last month, Luca Maestri, Apple’s chief financial officer, told investors that the company now has 785 million subscribers across its range of offerings, a number that has grown by 165 million in the past year. To get some perspective, Netflix has about 220 million total subscribers.

A similar trend can be seen across the industry: Big tech companies are not only attracting more customers to their more traditional businesses, they’re expanding into their side businesses in ways that seem impossible. For example, Amazon is not only an indomitable retailer and the leading provider of cloud services (its cloud business, Amazon Web Services, now has a projected annual revenue rate of $71 billion). The company also disclosed that in 2021 its advertising business generated $31 billion, while Microsoft announced that its advertising revenue exceeded $10 billion. Remember that, generally speaking, ads are a small part of the business of both companies; Amazon’s $31 billion advertising business isn’t even 10 percent of its annual revenue. And yet, it dwarfs companies whose core business is ads—for example, Snap, which had $4 billion in revenue in 2021, or Pinterest, which sold less than $2.6 billion worth of ads.

In a recent report, Dan Ives and John Katsingris, analysts at investment firm Wedbush Securities, wrote that what we are seeing is just the beginning of a long-term explosion in earnings for the tech sector. They estimated that companies were going to spend a trillion dollars on cloud services over the next few years, meaning there’s plenty of room for tech companies to continue to grow. According to Ives’ estimates, Apple’s services business alone could be worth $1.5 trillion. Ives and others have called the upcoming investment boom in the tech sector the “fourth industrial revolution.”

That sounds ambitious. However, it is hard to see what could hinder the big technology companies. Lawmakers and regulators have raised alarm about the market power of the tech titans, but — with the midterm elections looming and Republicans and Democrats at odds over exactly what to do to limit the power of the tech giants — the opportunity of a new antitrust policy could be fading.

I wonder if a few years from now we will say that when it comes to anticipating the future of big tech companies, we don’t think so big.

Farhad Manjoo has been a Times Opinion columnist since 2018. Before that, he wrote the State of the Art column. He is the author of True Enough: Learning to Live in a Post-Fact Society. @fmanjoo | Facebook