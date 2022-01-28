The agonizing story of a day in the “factory of death” – Corriere.it

Among the proposals for the Day of Remembrance is “24 hours in Auschwitz” (History Channel)

Among the many proposals dedicated to the Day of Remembrance, one struck me in a particular way: “24 hours in Auschwitz” (History Channel), the story of a typical day in the “factory of death” based on a document kept in the Israeli Center for the memory of the Holocaust Yad Vashem, the «Auschwitz Album»; a collection of 200 photographs taken by the official photographer of the camp, Sergeant Bernhard Walter, at the end of May 1944, to trace the detainees in case of escape, (according to other sources, the photos were taken by Wilhelm Brasse, deported number 3444, l man to whom the Nazis assigned the task of photographing inmates under Walter’s control). The Auschwitz Album is a unique document of its kind, also considering the efforts made by the Nazis to keep the final solution hidden and destroy all evidence. It provides the only existing photographic documentation of the arrival of the prisoner trains and their fate inside the Birkenau extermination camp.

The photos correspond exactly to the selection modes described by Rudolf Höß, commander of Auschwitz, in his deposition before the Nuremberg Tribunal in 1946: “The way in which the selection took place was the following: the two doctors we had at Auschwitz examined the prisoners arriving by train, they made them walk in front of them and immediately made a decision about their fate. Those who were deemed able to work were sent to the camp, the others directly to the gas chambers. Younger children were exterminated because they could not be used for any work ». All this photographed! Susan Sontag’s words come to mind when she remembered that only certain photographs achieve the status of moral reference points. But meanwhile the atrocities continue and other images take it upon themselves to familiarize us with the horror.

