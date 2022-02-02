the agreement could be very profitable for both, for an analyst – Nerd4.life

The deal between Sony and Bungie from 3.6 billion it could do earn much to both sides, this is what an analyst revealed.

Karol Severin (senior analyst and product manager of MIDiA Research) pointed out that the synergies between the two companies could make it a very profitable business for both parties.

Severin says, “In assessing whether it was a good use of $ 3.6 billion, the fundamentals of the company are obviously important, but you also need to consider any strategic rewards (benefits) in terms of where this acquisition can take PlayStation into the future. medium-term futurein terms of synergies. ”

Sony

“PlayStation is focusing on live services, in which Bungie has a lot of experience. Sony must pursue live services more aggressively than ever, given the traction in the gaming market and given the fact that this model is increasingly offered and adopted by consumers. The cross-platform decision will be in tune with the thing. Multiplatform is becoming an investment, so Sony is right to pursue it in order to minimize competitive pressures from other competitors and maximize revenue potential. ”

“As I’ve said many times in the past though – the future of Xbox is cross platform, the future of PlayStation is cross-entertainment. PS is following the market in terms of cross platform, but can have its say in terms of videogame synergies from multiple sides of the entertainment world (in the video, music, sports and social fields in particular). ”

“The Bungie Experience in live services will likely contribute to this journey. According to the GamesIndustry.biz interview, Jim Ryan (CEO of SIE) says: ‘Philosophically, it’s not about dragging this content into the PlayStation world. It’s about building huge and wonderful new worlds together. ‘ Finally, despite Destiny 2 being the only key title of the moment, Bungie is certainly not a new team. He created Halo and even though he no longer owns it, he can boast many years of successful game production on his resume. If Bungie is able to continue this success in the future, help Sony grow live services communities, and help unlock Sony’s cross-entertainment potential, the deal could prove to be very profitable for both parties. “