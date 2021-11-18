“The agreement for the vote in Libya is the recipe for failure”. Interview with Jalel Harchaoui

“We operate in a very fragile legal framework, the international community has provided Libya with the recipe for a safe crisis, with unpredictable outcomes. If you really go to vote on 12/24, the most likely scenario is that of characters with a cumbersome ego arguing with each other and contesting the results. As happened in the United States between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, only here we find ourselves in a country with no democratic tradition and back from ten years of conflict. Failure will be a spectacle for the enemies of liberal democracies … ”. Jalel Harchaoui, senior fellow at The Global Initiative, is one of Libya’s leading international experts. HuffPost interviewed him for an analysis on the Libyan scenarios just over a month after the election date of 24 December. An appointment that, according to Harchaoui, is most likely destined to skip, given the “total absence of guarantees” on what must happen next.

What are the elements that make the path towards voting so uncertain? What could happen in the coming days and weeks?

“I would explain it by starting with an example. Two weeks ago Libya’s High Commission for National Elections (Hnec) announced to the media that the first round of the presidential elections will take place on 24 December and 52 days after the second round, to coincide with the parliamentary elections. The problem is that this Hnec program is based on wishful thinking: it has no means of guaranteeing that this is really the case. There is no legal mechanism that ensures that the second round takes place within a reasonable time frame, just as there is no legal mechanism that ensures that legislative elections take place at the same time as the second round of presidential elections. In theory, it is the parliament that decides: we could find ourselves in a situation where on December 24 you really vote, but 30 days later the parliament leaves it by calling the second round of presidential elections for September. Or the legislative ones could be held months after the second round of the presidential elections – or even never “.

In short, there are no clear rules …

“The rules are there, but they are too fragile and incomplete to respond to the scenarios I mentioned. There is no timeline; there is only the date of December 24th and no guarantees around. All we have is the chance to wait for the parliament – chaired by Aguila Saleh – to decide based on his mood: if he doesn’t like the result of the first round, the second round may never happen. The legal framework of the electoral law should have secured these aspects by establishing reasonable limits. There are other problems: for example, the role of the president is not well defined. The attempt made in Geneva to enact a provisional constitution has failed. So now we find ourselves in this absurd situation where there is so much hype around the presidential elections, but no one knows what the role of this figure will be. Will he be an Israel-style president – a powerless ceremonial figure? Or will he be a president like in France or Turkey – a very strong executive leader? We do not know. The way in which the electoral law was passed is very problematic, which makes it extremely vulnerable: at any moment the equivalent of the Supreme Court could invalidate it. If this were to happen in the next few days, the entire electoral process would collapse ”.

From his analysis, the Paris Conference on Libya emerges as a failure. Is there anything to save?

“I was struck by the phrase used by Mario Draghi in Paris. He did not say: ‘There is a legal framework and we need to strengthen it.’ He said: ‘We need a legal framework’, thus acknowledging that there is not. He used much stronger language than that of his diplomats, but also than the French, Germans and Americans. Draghi is aware that the absence of a more solid legal framework is the recipe for a crisis with unpredictable outcomes “.

To avoid this crisis, would a postponement of the vote be desirable, or is it too late now?

“Honestly, I don’t see how the vote on December 24 will go well in the absence of guarantees on the second round. Every candidate – from Fathi Bashagha to Khalifa Haftar – considers himself very popular. We are talking about figures who played a role in the war: Haftar has an army, Bashagha of the militias. After the first round, all these characters will feel hurt in the ego: it is very difficult for there to be a landslide victory, the only one who has any chance is Abdul Hamid Dabaiba. Others will be angry and disappointed, and will start accusing each other (fraud, boycotts, stolen ballots, and so on). Let’s think about it: we had this problem in the United States of America; Can we imagine the effects in a country like Libya, without a democratic tradition and back from ten years of conflict? I can’t understand what the point is in rushing into all of this. If the 12/24 date is confirmed – a hypothesis to which I give 5% of the probability – the only way to try to avoid a disaster is to have some kind of legal review, perhaps with an executive decree of the Presidential Council. However, it is a question of following a complex path in a short time. Not surprisingly, after the Paris Conference, there is no longer any state – not even France – willing to fiercely defend the date of December 24th. Now it’s more about saving face than actually sticking to that deadline ”.

For now, the only two strong official candidates are Saif al-Islam, the second son of dictator Muammar Gaddafi, and Khalifa Haftar. What does Saif al-Islam’s candidacy mean in today’s Libya?

“Saif al-Islam’s candidacy is like a mirror that is brandished in front of post-2011 Libya. The message from Gaddafi’s second son is: ‘you are talking to me about democracy, elections, integrity, transparency, liberalism; you are telling me that you want an inclusive process and that everyone can run in the elections. Well, here I am. I am the son of the dictator who was killed ten years ago, and I am running. I want to confront you with your own contradictions. If you believe your trial is robust, let me make my media and political comeback. ‘ To maximize the psychological impact of his return, he chose a moment of extreme uncertainty and fragility. The choice to reappear in Fezzan, in Sebha, rather than in Tripolitania or in Cyrenaica is also significant: Fezzan is a very divided region; in Sebha there are pro-Haftar clans, groups that sympathize with Bashagha and Tripoli, but also tribes that have remained loyal to Gaddafi. If there is one area in which Haftar hopes to be able to expand, after being humiliated in June 2020 by the Turks who prevented him from reaching Tripolitania, that is Fezzan and in particular Sebha. Suddenly Gaddafi finds himself there, which makes him very nervous ”.

What cards will Haftar play?

“Haftar’s narrative is to present himself as a peaceful and popular man beyond Cyrenaica, who never wanted violence because he believes in rules and respect for his opponent, but is willing to sacrifice himself for his own people. This means that if the process collapses or is postponed, Haftar will say, ‘You see, I told you. Of course I would have preferred peaceful means, but the Turkish conspiracy in the Northwest prevents me from being the true leader. ‘ For Haftar, it is almost the best prospect: it would allow him to return to those countries that would not hesitate to speak to a power center in the east – such as the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Greece, Israel and even parts of Washington. “

What struck you most about the return of Saif al-Islam, after ten years of living in the shadows?

“The Gaddafi – all those who would have preferred that the Gaddafi regime had never been overthrown – are very divided. They are not a big happy family messaging each other in a Whatsapp group. Many exponents of Saif al-Islam do not like it at all, because they remember the role it played in weakening their father’s regime. Nonetheless, they are willing to use it as a symbol to achieve the optical illusion of a restoration. More than his words, everyone noticed the Bedouin dress and turban. Personally, I think it is a flash in the pan, which ignites however on highly flammable ground “.

And what is the strategy of the interim premier Dabaiba? He’s the man the international community is aiming for, right?

“I wouldn’t say that exactly, at least not yet. It is certainly moving in that direction and is much closer to target today than it was six months ago. His strategy is very simple: surround himself with very close friendships and alliances with the centers of power. For the first time ever, we have a leader who is not obsessed with territorial control. His only thought is: money, money and more money. He thinks in terms of financial control: he has to hold the financial reins of any project, from construction to the economy. He is increasing his control over oil, for example by pitting his oil minister against Mustafa Sanalla, the former head of the National Oil Corporation recently removed from his post. Sanalla is a very popular figure: the Americans and the British love him. Dabaiba did not attack him directly, but used other people to do so with the aim of making him more obedient. His philosophy is: ‘I don’t care what you do with your oil, but don’t you dare sign a contract without visiting me’.

The other horn of Dabaiba’s strategy is based on the provision of bonuses to the population: checks to newly married couples, scholarships to students, forms of income support, promises of other bonuses within two, three, four months. It is a trick that may work for a while – many people love it thanks to its ‘gifts’ – but in the long run it is bound to create problems, because continuing to give money to the population feeds inflation ”.

Are there other actors whose candidacy is capable of shuffling the cards?

“We have Bashagha, former interior minister and former pilot. His strategy is to present himself as the man of mediation, saying: ‘I am from Misrata, I am a man of the revolution, I have worked closely with the Muslim Brotherhood, I have a good relationship with the Turks … I have all these credentials and I can use them to reach the east ‘. He pushes to vote on 12/24 because he hates Dabaiba and doesn’t want to give him time to get even stronger. He aims to become the keystone of a possible coalition: perhaps in the role of prime minister, in the context of an agreement with Aguila Saleh as president and Khalifa Haftar – let’s say – defense minister or supreme commander of the armed forces “.

How relevant – and what does it mean from a security point of view – is the persistence of the presence of foreign fighting forces on Libyan territory?

“The presence of foreign soldiers and mercenaries is a big problem, but not the main one, so much so that we have not yet talked about it as an obstacle to the electoral process. Turks and Russians talk to each other every day; the military presence currently has more of a territorial garrison function than an impact on political dynamics. It is a problem that should have been resolved sooner, but the Americans did not consider it a priority over the elections ”.

Let’s imagine arriving on December 24th with the polls open. What possible scenarios do you see in front of us?

“I expect a situation with closed seats and unrest in several cities, a national vote marked by holes and opacity, with heavy accusations and suspicions of fraud. I don’t think a city like Sebha, with a long history of fraud, will ever see a definitive result. The eastern vote, with Haftar around, will be under the influence of fear: as in Egypt or Syria, it cannot be a free vote. It will take some time before we have results, and when we finally have them they will be severely contested ”.

So let’s go back to where we started …

“Exactly: rivals with a big ego – and in some cases many weapons – fighting with each other, in the absence of a legal framework to guarantee the next steps. All of this can result in gun violence or an even more severe crisis. For Libyan citizens, disenchantment will be bitter, while states that hate liberal democracy will be able to say: ‘look, you have the wrong recipe – once again’ ”.