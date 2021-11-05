The agreement with Arsenal, Dusan’s no. Waiting for Juve, Vlahovic returns to discuss

There are moments and moments. Vigils and vigils. And for Fiorentina, the day before the match against Juventus is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated of the season. Yet, precisely on the day before Juve-Fiorentina, the details of a trip by Barone and Pradé emerge to London to find an agreement in principle for the sale of Dusan Vlahovic to Arsenal, an agreement that will not go through because the Serbian center forward is not interested in gunners.

Let’s rewind the tape. Only this morning Vincenzo Italiano tried as much as possible to mislead because Vlahovic against Juventus, in what will be his last season in the purple jersey, can become a film he has already seen: it is not a mystery, the Serbian wants Juventus. “But now they are just rumors and situations that for me are not very credible. The boy is concentrated and you have seen how much he wants to do well”, said the viola manager at the press conference. Then shortly thereafter here are the indiscretions of a mission in London by its own leaders, with minutiae of details, not denied. How happy will Vincenzo Italiano be with all this?

It will not leave in January. Fiorentina’s strategy is clear: after the press release about a month ago, try to anticipate its sale as early as January to immediately set up the incoming market with at least two purchases if not three: a right winger – and Berardi remains there , waiting – a young center forward in the place of Vlahovic (watch out for Lucca and Scamacca), but also a more experienced in place of Kokorin, now rejected (always keep an eye on Borja Mayoral). However, this will of Fiorentina does not cross with that of the player, who has the knife on the side of the handle and wants to complete the season in the Italian Fiorentina.

Will it be Juventus in the summer? Possible, probable. Today the Juventus club is the one that has the most convincing cards in hand. We will have to negotiate and it will not be easy, also because it is the last club where Commisso would like to send his center forward. But if Vlahovic remains adamant on his position as he was for Chiesa, Fiorentina will not be able to do anything other than sit around a table and talk to Juventus.

Yet today the argument is different, namely that Fiorentina has an agreement with Arsenal for the sale of Vlahovic but that Vlahovic does not want Arsenal to aim for Juventus at the end of the season. All on the eve of Juventus-Fiorentina … How happy will Vincenzo Italiano be with all this?