the agreement with Microsoft is not about exclusives but technological support – Multiplayer.it

L’agreement squeezed between Sega and Microsoft, as on the other hand it also emerged quite clearly from its structure, does not concern the development of play exclusively on Xbox, at least in the company’s current plans, relying only on the use of Microsoft’s cloud technology and Azure servers.

As we previously reported, Microsoft and SEGA have announced a strategic partnership to launch “Super Games”, but this is about the technology at the basis of the projects under development at the Japanese company, which seem to relate in particular to a game or more games belonging to the “game as a service” type, based on an online platform destined to remain active for a long period of time.

Sega has chosen to adopt Microsoft Azure as a system for the maintenance of this project, which will apparently occupy an important part of the company’s staff and resources for the next few years, but this is not expected to be an Xbox exclusive.

Sega wants to take advantage of Microsoft Azure technology for its Super Games

The agreement is purely technical, therefore Sega’s alleged game as a service, currently defined as “Super Game”, will likely be a game multiplatform, also because this is precisely in line with the idea of ​​Super Game they have in mind.

“When we announced the concept of Super Game, Microsoft immediately understood that vision and it led to the announcement of the agreement,” Sega reported on the matter. “As for that, we are not talking about releasing games exclusively for Microsoft platforms, but rather develop Super Game that can be distributed globally, with their technical support “.

On the contrary, therefore, Sega’s Super Games aim at the maximum possible accessibility, therefore they will presumably be usable by numerous platforms of different types, including perhaps mobile ones given the use of cloud gaming. Meanwhile, Sega recently registered the Sonic Frontiers trademark, hinting at the new game’s official name.