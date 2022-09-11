The ‘Ahsoka’ series already has an actor to play Ezra Bridger

The Mandalorian has not only been the trigger for Disney to understand that the future of starwars it is in the series: it has also offered a common scenario where new fictions converge. boba fett book It started from this base to get to be constituted on the end as an unexpected third season of The Mandalorianwhile Ahsoka originated from the appearance of Rosario Dawson in the Baby Yoda series putting on a face live actionfor the first time, to the character that Dave Philoni I believe in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. It is Filoni, next to the sempiternal Jon Favreauwho is behind Ahsokaan upcoming Disney+ series that is about to finish filming its first season.

But Ahsoka is not just a spin-off of The Mandalorian: also sequel office for an animated seriesStar Wars Rebels. Hence, the signings that he has accumulated largely correspond to characters from Rebels. Natasha Liu Bordizzo is confirmed as Sabine Wren, while rumors suggest that Mary Elizabeth Winstead be Hera Syndulla. Other faces in the series are Ivanna SakhnoRay Stevenson as a mystery villain, and Hayden Christensen somehow returning as Darth Vader after reappearing in Obi-Wan Kenobi. To all of them we must now add another signing, perhaps the most decisive.

Rebels It concluded with the disappearance of the evil Admiral Thrawn along with the Jedi apprentice Ezra Bridger, a great friend of Ahsoka Tano. She and her companions are committed to finding Bridger in the far reaches of space, and this will be the mission that she focuses on. Ahsoka. Hence, it was necessary to find an interpreter for Bridger, and according to The Hollywood Reporter this will be finally Eman Esfandi. Virtually unknown actor, in addition to having a supporting role in Williams method was seen in Network 11: thriller that Robert Rodriguez (another presence of starwars) premiered in 2019.





In the series, Bridger gave voice Taylor Gray, introduced as the Padawan of Jedi Master Kanan Jarrus. With the election of Esfandi, Ahsoka It is consolidated as the continuation in real action of Star Wars Rebels, although the question remains of who will play Thrawn. The series would come to Disney + along 2023with at least one episode directed by Peter Ramsey of Spider-Man: A new universe.

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movies and series? Sign up to our newsletter.