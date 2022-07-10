The Ahuyon Borquez family of Irving loses four members in an accident in Chihuahua, Mexico | Univision 23 Dallas Ft. Worth KUVN
IRVING, Texas.- An Irving family lost four of its members in an accident between a vehicle and a train in Chihuahua, Mexicoand now they ask for help from the community to raise funds, relatives of the victims confirmed.
Chris Ahuyon, an Irving auto mechanic, lost two of his sons: Cresencio, of 6 years and Cristobal, a baby 6 months. His wife, Mercedes Borquez Ahuyon, also died.
The accident was on June 26 and Mercedes lost her life on the morning of June 27, details a GoFundMe page where they raise funds. Mercedes’ mother, Sofia Borquez, also passed away.
“It was a tremendous loss, I wouldn’t wish it anyone,” says Mike Ahuyon, Chris’s brother, with whom Univision 23 DFW was able to speak.
“This has been a real blow. He’s broken, but he’s being strong. He’s being strong,” Mike says of his brother.
Two more children survived the accident. Meanwhile, César, a 13-year-old teenager, is fighting for his life in the Children’s Hospital of Specialties of Chihuahua.
Caesar came out of intensive care, but they’re still watching him, says Mike. He had many injuries.
The other son, Cruz, is also in Chihuahua and is 2 years old.
For now, Chris is with them, and the family’s intention is to return all of them to Texas.
“My brother may have to come for the funeral services and burialbecause it’s been so many weeks, and he wants to put them to rest,” says Mike. “You may have to leave Cesar in Mexico. The hospital is not going to discharge him yet, he is very serious. Then he will have to go back to his son, to his side.”
Vanessa Ahuyon, Chris’s cousin, told Univision 23 DFW that he is doing what he can to be able to support the family. She is organizing fundraisers for her cousin’s expenses, such as food sales.
“It is a very bad tragedy. Only I want them to be well. Any way we can help, whatever support there may be for Chris and his family and for my family as well,” says Vanessa.
The deadly accident in Chihuahua
The family was on vacation, on a regular trip, and they were in Conchos Station, Chihuahuaa town located in the municipality of Saucillo.
However, Chris, the children’s father, was not present on the trip; he was in Texas, says Mike. But given the accident and the condition in which César is, Chris went to Mexico to be with his two children.
Relatives still do not know details of what happened before the train hit her vehicle, says Vanessa. It is not known if the vehicle stopped on the train tracks or did not see the train coming, but images of the vehicle show it completely destroyed on one side.
Images from Google Maps show that a crossing with the train at Estación Conchos does not actually have barriers, but only remarks to be careful with the train, something common in Mexico.
They were traveling in a Chevrolet Tahoe pickup.
According to information from local Mexican media, at the time the authorities arrived, three people were without vital signs and three others were taken urgent to Delicias, Chihuahua.
They also reported that the 13-year-old minor was transferred to a hospital in the state capital, due to the condition of health in which he was.
Meanwhile, in Texas, Mike reports that he is very proud of his brother, because they have the Christian faith, and at no time has Chris complained to God.
Mike also asks for many prayers for his brother and relatives of Mercedes and Sofia.
Ask for help to raise funds
The family is raising funds in various ways for funeral expenses. They are doing a car wash and also selling food.
They are also taking donations from people through a GoFundMe and deposits via Zelle.
Meanwhile, Mike says that he is amazed at the way they have been helped.
“The community has come out big and we appreciate it much to the DFW community. I’m so proud of this community,” says Mike.
“The support has been immense. I would never have imagined that so many people in the Metroplex and beyond would take that step to support us and be with us.”
The GoFundMe page details that they need help with the costs of transporting the remains, the funeral and burial.
In addition, they also ask for help so that they can pay for the medical expenses that have.
“Mercedes lived for his family. She will always be a proud mother of her children, as she usually publishes. She was always the sneaky one playing herself every time. She always smiling, always with her contagious laugh and treating others with kindness, ”says her relative on the page.
On the other hand, they also mention that the 6-year-old boy loved play baseball with his brothers and cousins. They describe him as someone with “beautiful eyes” and that he liked working in the garage with his dad because he loved cars.
As for the 6-month-old baby, he was here for a very short time, but “he already had a great personality”detail Mike and Christina Ahuyon in the GoFundMe.
“They will be greatly missed.”