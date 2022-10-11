The AI, for DC. This is what Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman would look like if they were real

Artificial intelligences will make our lives easier, but they are also capable of performing some completely incredible functions. In this case, this is what Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman would look like if they were real. Amazing!

Not long ago we learned how an artist was able to make a film, all by himself, thanks to the help of various artificial intelligences. It may seem like an exaggeration, but if we see the final result of each clip of Salt, that movie, we realize the potential of AIs as additional tools. On this occasion, This is what Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman would look like if they were real thanks to user @theSnyderKnight on Twitter.

In total, 28 superheroes, heroes and villains have been recreated thanks to said user and the AI. Among them we can find the Reverse Flash, Lex Luthor, Red Hood, Aquaman, Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman themselves, Green Lantern; both Kyle Rayner and Hal Jordan or Batman’s own butler: Alfred Pennyworth.

AIs are the future (or part of it)

The final result that theSnyderKnight has achieved with these characters is incredible without a doubt, but many of them are already being represented by actors of flesh and blood. Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman or the Ben Affleck and Robert Pattinson versions of Batman.

Some people, fanatics of technology and artificial intelligences, believe that we are one step away from being able to enjoy these characters in motion using only these tools. It may be sad news, but it is still a distant future.

These illustrations are incredible, it is true, but they are still just that: illustrations. There is still a long way to go before they can be translated into full-body 3D models, expressions, movements, and voice, and for all of this to make a certain aesthetic sense.

Here we leave you some of the results, they are amazing!