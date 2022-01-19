The AIA has never apologized to Milan for the mistake of the referee Serra against Spezia

The words at the end of the game by Gervasoni, Can deputy designator, purely personal

L’AIA (Italian Referees Association) he never presented his apologies to Milan for the mistake made byreferee Serra in the final match against Spezia (foul whistled for the Rebic-Bastoni contact without granting the advantage and the consequent goal scored by Messias). To clarify what was leaked and disseminated from the belly of San Siro immediately after the match on Monday evening it was Il Messaggero and Tuttosport who meticulously reconstructed the facts, clarifying how the words of Gervasoni (present at the Meazza the vice-designator of Can, National Commission for referees of Serie A and Serie B, expressed his regret for what happened to the AC Milan managers) were purely personal and did not represent the position of the AIA. Indeed, the clamor aroused by alleged official apology has greatly annoyed the top referees (Rocchi, first of all), certainly not because the mistake was not immediately recognized but because a position of this type, not due, would have created a unique and dangerous precedent: at that point, to every day, in the face of an error, the thing would have to repeat itself.

That said, the referee Serra (who will be operative today at the Var for the Coppa Italia match between Sassuolo and Cagliari) will be stopped for at least a couple of days and thanks to the break for the national teams he will return in mid-February. A “punishment” in line with those inflicted on colleagues who were held responsible for other serious errors during the season (for example Maresca after Roma-Milan). No exemplary sanctions as the social justice court requested. The “real” reality, also in this case, is fortunately different from the “virtual” one.