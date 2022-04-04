The AIFA disburses 25 million pesos for 9 months of medical insurance

The Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA) will pay 25 million 56 thousand pesos for a nine-month contract for medical service at the facilities of the new air terminal in Zumpango, State of Mexico.

The winning companies of tender number LA-007HZI99 9 -E9-2022 were Atlantis Health Services OperatorSA de CV and Challenge Consulting, SC, who came together and presented the most convenient technical and economic proposal.

These companies have obtained millionaire contracts in the present administration.

This year, Atlantis Operadora Servicios de Salud and Challenge Consulting received a multi-year contract from the Institute to Return the Stolen to the People (Indep) to provide “comprehensive medical services for that body, its already trusted retirees from Luz y Fuerza del Centro en settlement.

The contract from February 2022 to February 2023 is one thousand 53.78 million pesos.

Altogether they were seven companies those that made economic proposals: ABC Sivmed, SA de CV, made a proposal of 55 million 680 thousand pesos; Atlantis Operadora Servicios de Salud, SA de CV, raised 25 million 56 thousand pesos; Diprem MX, SA de CV, 12 million 528 thousand pesos; Hospitium Solutions, SA de CV, 23 million 934 thousand pesos.

Business Intelligence Systems, SA de CV, 29 million 971 thousand pesos; Integral and Commercial Services Atlacomulco SA de CV, 27 million 132 thousand pesos, and Tecrom SA de CV, 57 million 166 thousand pesos.

The medical service contract It is for nine months for the facilities of the new Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) that came into effect from April 1, 2022 and will end on December 31.

In the tender the AIFA He pointed out that he is looking for a comprehensive pre-hospital medical care service, whose priority will be urgent care and medical emergencies, as well as all those situations that require the service in the airport facilities, including emergencies and/or medical emergencies on board the aircraft. aircraft, restricted area and public areas of the AIFA.

The document explains that by presidential order, the AIFA began operations on March 21, 2022 and estimates to transfer 19.5 million passengers per year and attend to 119 thousand 571 commercial operations in the first stage of 2022-2036.

“Which will represent a directly proportional risk in the medical care requirements for passengers, users and workers who carry out their activities in this international airport. The foregoing entails maintaining an optimal capacity for permanent response to emergencies due to accidents or accidents typical of air operations and all airport activities”.

It is pointed out that the service must be provided at the facilities of the Felipe Ángeles International Airport, which has an area of ​​3,740 hectares that includes runways, taxiways, a three-level passenger terminal building, platform, aircraft parking , roads and parking lots in public areas, shopping centers, FBO and MRO hangars, fuel, cargo and customs terminals, among other AIFA areas.

According to the description of care, the AIFA medical service must attend to the urgencies and emergencies of passengers, users and workers that may appear at any time and place of the AIFA.

“For this reason, it must be willing and prepared to provide an immediate, efficient and quality response in accordance with the regulations issued by the National Center for Technological Excellence in Health (Cenetec) and/or the American Heart Association (AHA) with a 24-hour schedule during the term of the contract”, specifies the text.

The service will be divided into five types: Pre-hospital medical emergencies that will be classified by red, yellow, green priority and black code (deceased patient); Mass emergency, which provides for situations such as floods, earthquakes, aircraft crashes or fires, acts of illegal interference and others.

The third type are epidemiological emergencies that include the presence or arrival of a person carrying an infectious-contagious disease that implies a public health emergency of international importance; blue code protocol when a patient demands emergency care for acute myocardial infarction, ventricular fibrillation or sudden cardiac arrest. The fifth is protocol “n”, in the case of a deceased patient.

In addition, an ambulance service is required for care and units that must have a doctor, two pre-hospital medical care technicians, an emergency vehicle operator who must be a pre-hospital medical care technician and have a type E driver’s license or similar. .

AIFA will loan the bidder two offices located on level 10.50 of the passenger terminal building, as well as loan medical equipment such as cold roll clinical bed, rigid stretcher, clinical desk, wall sphygmomanometer, first-aid kit briefcase type, cart for operations, pulse oximeter, portable automatic external defibrillator, trauma backpack and stethoscope, among others.

The medicines and medical supplies that are necessary will be borne by the company that wins the tender.