the aim is to raise interest rates

The retouching of the BTPs also bodes well for the interests of postal savings bonds. Could a rise in yields come before the holidays?

The approach of the Christmas holidays always confronts us with the usual choice. What to give to our relatives of course. Although, as we have seen, galloping inflation could lead to a contraction in expenses, reducing them as only really useful solution to maintain the waterline. This is why, in the face of a season of price increases, taxpayers seem willing to give up something to make ends meet. And Christmas shopping could be the right occasion. Contain yourself in that moment to be able to ride the wave and, at least, experience a few moments of tranquility before the next one.

However, it must not be forgotten that, in an emergency situation such as today, the savings strategy ends up obtaining particular success. It is not really a paradox to think that, even in a moment of high spending, consumers try to withhold some amount for precautionary purposes. Far from it. The saving trend has increased significantly in times of pandemic, even causing the risk of stagnation due to a too high average balance on current accounts. A framework in which the mobilization of money on investment instruments is useful. And postal savings bonds remain a privileged way.

Interest-bearing bonds, interest is triggered at Christmas? The situation

Postal savings bonds are part of those evergreen investment instruments, appreciated by small savers and adaptable even to minors. The guarantees placed on the invested capital and, of course, the fixed growth interest make this option one of the most appreciated by taxpayers. Also because it adds to this an extreme ease of maneuver, from opening to management. All extremely simple and at no cost. However, not even interest-bearing bonds escape the influence of inflation and, at the moment, they too are traveling far from the 3% yoy recorded in October. In this sense, one wonders whether interest will actually increase over the Christmas period. Possibly before Christmas.

To date, interest rates on BFPs range between 0.25% and 2.50%, depending on the type of instrument used. Percentages far from the 3% that had nevertheless been touched in recent months but which, at the moment, appears to be conditioned by the rate of inflation. The fact that interest can grow depends exclusively on the Treasury, which manages the interest-bearing bonds through Cassa Depositi e Prestiti. As mentioned, the level of inflation must be taken into account. For example, in March 2012 the so-called 3.50 loyalty voucher had been issued, able to return the capital after 3 years at an annual fixed return of 3.50%. Clearly it would be impossible to base the analysis solely on inflation, also given the reassurance to the markets by the European Central Bank. The retouching of the coupons of the BTP Futura 2033 can give hope, considering that inflation affects those who adopt State bonds such as Swiss Post savings bonds. Who knows if a Christmas present isn’t around the corner.