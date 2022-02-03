The air fryer enters the Istat 2022 basket, let’s find out why

Change the Istat basket 2022 for inflation related to the impact of the pandemic, which is being felt on the purchasing trends of Italian households. They are included in the 2022 basket used for the calculation of the Nic and Foi indices 1,772 elementary products, grouped in 1,031 products, in turn collected in 422 aggregates.

Between products representative of the evolution in household spending habits and regulatory changes, enter the 2022 basket:

the pc chair

there air fryer

the oximeter (or pulse oximeter)

individual psychotherapy

the molecular and rapid serological test for Covid-19,

the poke take away

streaming of music content

You can give up everything, but not food. The only pleasure that cannot undergo any restrictions, except diets and strict diets. Nowadays, the most advanced technological tools meet the needs of any cook and not who starts cooking. You no longer need to have a natural talent to be able to cook. For example, it will be much easier to prepare appetizing frying through the air fryer. It also applies to those who are not particularly familiar with the vehicle.

Let’s see what an air fryer is and why it entered the Istat basket

The air fryer is that appliance through which hot air is used to cook certain foods. But you don’t necessarily need oil for frying. It can also be done without. In this case, space for the imagination with chips, croquettes, cutlets and various vegetables. Frying with less oil means reducing fat and calories. There is no small benefit to the stomach and digestion.

It also eliminates many substances considered carcinogenic that can develop when high temperatures unfold. Even if it hurts less, this type of cooking is good to consume it in moderation, since believing you are eating light food you eat much more.

Why did the air fryer enter the Istat basket? A real boom in purchases towards this appliance has consolidated its entry into the Istat basket. Following the pandemic that forced people to stay home longer than they should, families have dedicated themselves to new hobbies such as’the EasySpeed ​​culinary art ” that is, easy, fast and for anyone. This meant that the asset became part of the objects with the greatest buying tendency and therefore to actually enter the Istat basket.

But let’s see exactly how an air fryer works?

The air fryer essentially works like this: heated air is circulated at great speed in the basket to cook food at the same temperature and in the same way. Hot air fryers tend to be easier to clean and eliminate bad odors. A good high-end deep fryer can reach temperatures of 230 degrees and needs 3 minutes maximum to fully heat up.

The possibility of adjusting the temperature allows you to vary the level of crunchiness of a food according to your needs and tastes. The reduced usage times place it right among the appliances that consume the least in a home context. On average it takes 15 minutes to fry some chips, for example.