The Airbus A380, too big for the market, retires

AGI – The Airbus A380 has retired. The last aircraft, the 251st product, was in fact delivered to Emirates, the state-owned company of the United Arab Emirates.

The European super-jumbo did not hold up on the market and not because of the pandemic, which has severely tested the entire sector: the manufacturer had in fact announced the end of production as early as 2019 due to a lack of new orders.

Since the A380 entered service in 2007, 321 copies were ordered including 178 by Emirates.

Not enough to guarantee the continuation of the program, the cost of which was estimated at 28 billion euros.

Considered as a technological jewel, highly appreciated by customers, the A380 was designed on a double bet: the continuous increase in the price of fuel and an increase in airport mega hubs, which never happened.

In a note from Airbus we thank Emirates for taking another new plane “in a context still marked by the pandemic”, recalling that the Dubai company was the first to order the aircraft (Singapore Arilines was instead the first to receive one in 2007 ).

The A380 is the largest commercial aircraft ever with a maximum capacity of 853 seats and can carry 545 passengers for 15,000 kilometers. It is equipped with a double deck four engine. The decision to stop production stems from the choice of Emirates, which was the main customer, to scale its overall order from 162 to 123 units.

According to some experts, the failure of this model is primarily due to a design problem and this has had a real impact on the flights. But there has also been a market access problem since India and China had banned it in their skies.

And these are the two most important countries in terms of the flow of travelers. There was also a difficulty in filling the flights. The only rival of the A380 is the Boeing 747, which is still produced as a cargo version, 51 years after its entry into service.

The end of its production was however announced for 2022.