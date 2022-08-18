The AIRD announces that its new executive vice president is Mario Pujols Ortiz – Circe Almánzar leaves the AIRD

The Association of Industries of the Dominican Republic (AIRD) announces that, after 17 years of efficient services, its executive vice president Circe Almánzar has left the position, from which he has played a stellar role of great contributions.

Under the executive work of Circe Almánzar, the AIRD has established spaces for knowledge, collection and systematization of information, debates of ideas, monitoring of laws, regulations and interactions with public authorities in favor of the preservation of a healthy business climate, says a statement of the business entity.

“Circe Almánzar’s decision impacts us, because she has been key, for more than 17 years, in the development of the leadership of the AIRD and the process of strengthening the Dominican industrial sector, as well as in the professionalization and diversification of the areas that form the institutional base of the industrial union”, he highlights.

The AIRD affirms that Almánzar actively participates in the transition process so that the business institution has a competent and suitable professional to assume the functions performed by it.

For the executive vice-presidency of the AIRD, he has been selected by consensus of its management structure Mario Pujols Ortiz, Dominican lawyer with more than 24 years of experience in specialized strategic consulting to national and international companies linked to the food and beverage industry, medicines, as well as in highly regulated industry sectors such as alcohol and tobacco.

Pujols’ areas of expertise include public affairs, government and institutional relations, foreign trade, free zones, foreign investment, industrial property, commercial defense and arbitration. In his academic training he has taken place in prestigious universities in the Dominican Republic, Spain and the United States.

The industrialists’ union points out that Circe Almánzar had been maturing for some time now with an interest in channeling her experience and knowledge to private consultancy for public affairs and, in this sense, she has taken concrete steps, a process in which she wishes her the best hits.

“AIRD and the industrial sector will always have in Circe Almánzar an ally”, he highlights.

“Private consultancy expands the scope of professional practice to Circe Almánzar, a person who -as we all know- is always evolving, reinventing herself and focusing on achieving goals.”