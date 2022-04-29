The AirPods 3 drop their price on Amazon for a limited time

Share

It’s time to get the AirPods 3, they’re on sale at Amazon and their price drops like never before.

The latest wireless headphones from Apple They are on sale on Amazon and you have to take advantage of it. The AirPods 3 change their design, looking more like the AirPods Pro, and also inherit some of their functions. And now they can be yours for much less thanks to this Amazon offer.

The official price is 199 euros, but now AirPods 3 cost only 179 euros on Amazon. If you hurry you can get them at this incredible price, but keep in mind that they will not last long. On previous occasions they have only been at this price for a few hours.

AirPods 3 Specifications

The AirPods 3 are great and they arrive loaded with technology, with many features inherited from the AirPods Pro and a design without pads. These are the main specifications:

Up to 6 hours of audio playback on a single charge.

Bluetooth 5.0.

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking that immerses you in what you hear.

Adaptive equalization that automatically adjusts the music to your ears.

New design with anatomical fit.

Pressure sensor to easily control music, answer or hang up calls and much more.

Resistance to water and sweat.

Control by squeezing the end of the device to change songs.

Automatic activation and connection.

Faster wireless connection with your devices thanks to the new Apple H1 chip.

Easy setup for all your Apple devices.

Quick access to Siri just by saying “Hey Siri.”

They charge quickly in the case.

The case can be charged using the Lightning connector or via wireless or MagSafe charging.

The charging case gives you multiple charges and over 30 hours of use.

High quality sound and voice.

I shouldn’t pass this offer on the AirPods 3, They have rarely been so cheap on Amazon and they are well worth it. High-tech headphones, perfect for Apple users.

