The AirPods 3 fall in price on Amazon and you have to take advantage of it

AirPods 3 are great wireless earbuds, and they’re on sale now at a great price.
If you are thinking of buying wireless headphones, you have surely valued the AirPods, since they are the most popular on the market. Without a doubt, they are a highly recommended option if you have an iPhone or some other Apple device, and now the third generation of AirPods has fallen in price considerably on Amazon.
The AirPods 3 price drops from 199 euros to 179 euros thanks to this offer. It is a very interesting discount that reaches 10% and that lowers the price of AirPods 3 to its historical minimum. A really interesting option if you want some AirPods, they are the latest ones that Apple has presented.
Personally, I wouldn’t let them pass. Is about a great offer in the latest AirPods that Apple has presented. A device that includes a lot of new technology and that in many cases is equal to the AirPods Pro.
AirPods 3 Specifications
The AirPods 3 are great and they arrive loaded with technologywith many features inherited from the AirPods Pro. These are the main specifications:
- Up to 6 hours of audio playback on a single charge.
- Bluetooth 5.0.
- Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking that immerses you in what you hear.
- Adaptive equalization that automatically adjusts the music to your ears.
- New design with anatomical fit.
- Pressure sensor to easily control music, answer or hang up calls and much more.
- Resistance to water and sweat.
- Control by squeezing the end of the device to change songs.
- Automatic activation and connection.
- Faster wireless connection with your devices thanks to the new Apple H1 chip.
- Easy setup for all your Apple devices.
- Quick access to Siri just by saying “Hey Siri.”
- They charge quickly in the case.
- The case can be charged using the Lightning connector or via wireless or MagSafe charging.
- The charging case gives you multiple charges and over 30 hours of use.
- High quality sound and voice.
I shouldn’t pass this offer on the AirPods 3, They have never been so cheap on Amazon before. and they are well worth it. High-tech headphones, perfect for Apple users.
