The AirPods 3 fall in price on Amazon and you have to take advantage of it

AirPods 3 are great wireless earbuds, and they’re on sale now at a great price.

If you are thinking of buying wireless headphones, you have surely valued the AirPods, since they are the most popular on the market. Without a doubt, they are a highly recommended option if you have an iPhone or some other Apple device, and now the third generation of AirPods has fallen in price considerably on Amazon.

The AirPods 3 price drops from 199 euros to 179 euros thanks to this offer. It is a very interesting discount that reaches 10% and that lowers the price of AirPods 3 to its historical minimum. A really interesting option if you want some AirPods, they are the latest ones that Apple has presented.

Know more: AirPods 3

Personally, I wouldn’t let them pass. Is about a great offer in the latest AirPods that Apple has presented. A device that includes a lot of new technology and that in many cases is equal to the AirPods Pro.

AirPods 3 Specifications

The AirPods 3 are great and they arrive loaded with technologywith many features inherited from the AirPods Pro. These are the main specifications:

Up to 6 hours of audio playback on a single charge.

Bluetooth 5.0.

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking that immerses you in what you hear.

Adaptive equalization that automatically adjusts the music to your ears.

New design with anatomical fit.

Pressure sensor to easily control music, answer or hang up calls and much more.

Resistance to water and sweat.

Control by squeezing the end of the device to change songs.

Automatic activation and connection.

Faster wireless connection with your devices thanks to the new Apple H1 chip.

Easy setup for all your Apple devices.

Quick access to Siri just by saying “Hey Siri.”

They charge quickly in the case.

The case can be charged using the Lightning connector or via wireless or MagSafe charging.

The charging case gives you multiple charges and over 30 hours of use.

High quality sound and voice.

I shouldn’t pass this offer on the AirPods 3, They have never been so cheap on Amazon before. and they are well worth it. High-tech headphones, perfect for Apple users.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, iPadizate receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!