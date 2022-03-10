The AirPods 3 fall in price on Amazon and you have to take advantage of it

AirPods 3 are great wireless earbuds, and they’re on sale now at a great price.

If you are thinking of buying wireless headphones, you have surely valued the AirPods, since they are the most popular on the market. Without a doubt, they are a highly recommended option if you have an iPhone or some other Apple device, and now the third generation of AirPods has fallen in price considerably on Amazon.

The AirPods 3 price drops from 199 euros to 179 euros thanks to this offer. It is a very interesting discount that reaches 10% and that lowers the price of AirPods 3 to its historical minimum. A really interesting option if you want some AirPods, they are the latest ones that Apple has presented.

Personally, I wouldn’t let them pass. Is about a great offer in the latest AirPods that Apple has presented. A device that includes a lot of new technology and that in many cases is equal to the AirPods Pro.

AirPods 3

The AirPods 3 are great, and more at this price

AirPods 3 Specifications

The AirPods 3 are great and they arrive loaded with technologywith many features inherited from the AirPods Pro. These are the main specifications:

  • Up to 6 hours of audio playback on a single charge.
  • Bluetooth 5.0.
  • Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking that immerses you in what you hear.
  • Adaptive equalization that automatically adjusts the music to your ears.
  • New design with anatomical fit.
  • Pressure sensor to easily control music, answer or hang up calls and much more.
  • Resistance to water and sweat.
  • Control by squeezing the end of the device to change songs.
  • Automatic activation and connection.
  • Faster wireless connection with your devices thanks to the new Apple H1 chip.
  • Easy setup for all your Apple devices.
  • Quick access to Siri just by saying “Hey Siri.”
  • They charge quickly in the case.
  • The case can be charged using the Lightning connector or via wireless or MagSafe charging.
  • The charging case gives you multiple charges and over 30 hours of use.
  • High quality sound and voice.

I shouldn’t pass this offer on the AirPods 3, They have never been so cheap on Amazon before. and they are well worth it. High-tech headphones, perfect for Apple users.

