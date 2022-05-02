The AirPods 3 fall to 179.99 euros is one of the best prices of the year

Share

Apple’s new headphones are the best option for this price.

Whether you’re coming from another brand of wireless earbuds, or you have 1st gen AirPods, these 3rd gen AirPods are a great buy today for €179.99. you will improve so much in sound, in load capacity, in autonomy and you will add some functions that you did not have before. The AirPods 3 are amazing, and I tell you that I have some at home.

I have always been one of having wired headphones, but once I tried the AirPods 3 I did not take a step back. The improvement With respect to both its previous models and some others on the market with and without cable, it is amazing. Apple has achieved high level soundblazing-fast connectivity, and headphone control worth mentioning.

See on Amazon.es: AirPods 3

Buy the AirPods 3 for 20 euros less

It is clear that these AirPods 3 are not the AirPods Pro, but they are the same in certain sections. First of all, your charging case: we have a wireless charging charging output, compatible with any MagSafe charger up to 15W. You can also charge the case with its Lightning port, if you prefer. On this occasion, these AirPods 3 have a greater autonomy, up to 6 hours of music playback and 4.5 hours of calls. With the case this autonomy goes up until 30 hours. The use that I usually give it is a maximum of 1h per day, so you already calculate the days that can pass between a full charge and another…

The sound is still great from the 2nd edition of the AirPods. Both Airpods 2 and 3 and Pro have the same apple h1 chip, but with certain differences between models. In these AirPods 3 the sound is very well defined and calls are accurate, as if you had the person in front of you. As for music, we have timid but sufficient bass and high definition treble. Between these AirPods 3 and the spectacular Sony WH-1000XM4 there is not much difference in terms of sound.

See on Amazon.es: AirPods 3

AirPods 3 are sweat resistant with IPX4 certification. Do not put them in the pool because it could be the end of them. Their controls are touch and they go with pressure on the pins of both headphones. We can play songs, skip songs, talk to Siri, go back to the previous song or raise and lower volume (this through Siri). They are very light headphones, with only 4.28 grams per earphoneand the empty charging case only weighs 37.91 grams.

When you have them in your hand, you can’t imagine that in such a small case there can be two headphones, much less something as powerful as these AirPods 3. In the box comes a Lightning to USB-C cable for charging the case. A cover for the case would have been appreciated, because the gloss finish of the case is very prone to fingerprints and scratch marks. You can get one of the thousands of compatible cases available on Amazon, remember they will work for AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro.

Related topics: Offers

Share

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, iPadizate receives a commission. Join the Andro4all bargain channel to find out about the best deals before anyone else.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!