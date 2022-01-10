The AirPods Pro 2 will support lossless audio- Corriere.it

from Davide Urietti

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the second generation of AirPods Pro will arrive on the market in late 2022 and will support lossless audio, as well as having a charging case that emits sounds to be easily found.

The support for lossless audio and the presence of a charging case that makes sounds, thus facilitating their discovery. These will be the main innovations that will distinguish the future AirPods Pro 2

This was revealed by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, whose note to investors was seen and reported by 9To5Mac. According to Kuo, usually reliable on Apple matters, the second generation of AirPods Pro will hit the market in the last quarter of 2022, 3 years after the first version. Future headphones – in all likelihood – will stand out from any other AirPods device by supporting lossless audio.

As explained by Apple itself on its support page, most audio compression techniques lose some of the data contained in the original source file. Lossless compression is a form of compression that preserves all original data. Specifically, Apple has developed its own lossless audio compression technology, called Apple Lossless Audio Codec (ALAC). This means that future AirPods Pro 2 will allow music playback in high quality, with 16-bit audio.

Currently, only some Apple devices can take advantage of this compression technology. These are iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and Apple HomePod and, as you can see, the more expensive AirPods Max are missing from the list. The limits are to be found in the use of Bluetooth which – to provide audio – can at the most guarantee playback in Advanced Audio Codec (AAC), a lossy audio compression technology.

Talking about the limitations of the Bluetooth state Gary Geaves, Apple’s vice president of acoustics, who in an interview with What Hi-Fi explained the importance of maximizing or circumventing some limits of Bluetooth, focusing in particular on greater bandwidth. It remains, therefore, to understand how Apple will try to achieve this goal of support for lossless audio. Waiting for further rumors, we finally know – thanks to Kuo – that the Airpods Pro 2 could undergo a change in design and be more focused on health and fitness.