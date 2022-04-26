The AirPods Pro have a discount of 80 euros on Amazon

Share

Amazon drops the AirPods Pro demo price and now they can be yours for less than 200 euros.

The AirPods Pro they fall below 200 euros on Amazon if you take advantage of this limited offer. Apple’s best 100% wireless headphones now cost the same as AirPods 3a discount of 80 euros compared to its official price that you should take advantage of.

Of the 279 euros that AirPods Pro officially cost only 199 euros, a great offer that you have available in a fully guaranteed store like Amazon. A discount that reaches almost 30% and is very worth it since they are one of the best options on the market if you want wireless headphones.

You can’t miss this Amazon offer on the AirPods Pro, their usual price is much higher and they have never been cheaper. An ideal option for those looking for AirPods today.

AirPods Pro Specifications

AirPods Pro are the best 100% wireless headphones from Apple and are designed for those who seek the best sound experience and excellent noise cancellationplus more advanced features. These are its main specifications:

Active noise cancellation and transparency features.

Control by squeezing the end of the device to change songs.

Automatic activation and connection.

Faster wireless connection with your devices thanks to the new Apple H1 chip.

Easy setup for all your Apple devices.

Quick access to Siri just by saying “Hey Siri.”

Compatible with Spatial Audio.

They charge quickly in the case.

The case can be charged using the Lightning connector or via wireless charging.

The charging case gives you multiple charges and more than 24 hours of use.

High quality sound and voice.

Easy switch from one device to another.

Finding AirPods Pro so cheap on Amazon is not easy and units available at this price are likely to sell out quickly. So we recommend you get them as soon as possible if you really want them, they may not be around in a few hours.

